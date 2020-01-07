Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market 2020: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Description

The report stipulates brief information about the industry through an overview of the market scenario. The detailed analysis comprises manufacturing technology, applications that have been employed extensively for the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market’s growth. The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market report also includes an in-depth analysis of competitive outlook, trending factors, industry trends, and key regional status. Risk factors of market growth are also considered, which is affects the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market growth during the year 2020 to 2025.

This report studies the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers covered in this report

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Segment by Application

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Overview 1

1.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product Scope 1

1.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 3

1.2.2 PVC 4

1.2.3 Normal PU 4

1.2.4 Microfiber PU 5

1.2.5 Ecological function PU 6

1.3 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Segment by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 7

1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories 8

1.3.3 Furnishing 9

1.3.4 Automotive 9

1.3.5 Sports Goods 10

1.4 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Segment by Region 10

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue Comparison by Region (2014-2025) 11

1.4.2 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.3 Europe Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 12

1.4.4 China Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 13

1.4.5 Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 14

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 15

1.4.7 India Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 16

1.5 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales and Revenue (2014-2025) 17

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Growth Rate (2014-2025) 17

1.5.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2025) 18

....

9 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Business 75

9.1 Kuraray 75

9.1.1 Kuraray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 75

9.1.2 Kuraray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 76

9.1.3 Kuraray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 76

9.1.4 Kuraray Main Business and Markets Served 76

9.2 Toray 77

9.2.1 Toray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 77

9.2.2 Toray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 78

9.2.3 Toray Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 78

9.2.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served 78

9.3 Teijin 79

9.3.1 Teijin Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 79

9.3.2 Teijin Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 80

9.3.3 Teijin Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 80

9.3.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served 80

9.4 Bayer 81

9.4.1 Bayer Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 81

9.4.2 Bayer Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 81

9.4.3 Bayer Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 82

9.4.4 Bayer Main Business and Markets Served 82

9.5 Shandong Friendship 83

9.5.1 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 83

9.5.2 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 83

9.5.3 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 84

9.5.4 Shandong Friendship Main Business and Markets Served 85

9.6 Wangkang Group 85

9.6.1 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 85

9.6.2 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 86

9.6.3 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 86

9.6.4 Wangkang Group Main Business and Markets Served 86

9.7 Asahi Kasei 87

9.7.1 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Basic Information 87

9.7.2 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Specification and Application 88

9.7.3 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 88

9.7.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served 88

9.8 Duksung 89

9.9 Daewon Chemical 91

9.10 Filwel 93

9.11 Kolon 95

9.12 San Fang Chemical 97

9.13 Nanya 100

9.14 Wenzhou Imitation Leather 102

9.15 Anhui Anli 104

9.16 Fujian Tianshou 107

9.17 Shandong Jinfeng 109

9.18 Yantai Wanhua 111

9.19 Shandong Tongda 113

9.20 Jiaxing Hexin 116

9.21 Xiefu new materials 118

9.22 Huafeng Group 121

9.23 Wenzhou Huanghe 123

9.24 Meisheng Industrial 125

9.25 Xiamen Hongxin 127

9.26 Fujian Huayang 130

9.27 Sanling 132

9.28 Hongdeli 134

Continued...

