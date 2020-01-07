Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2021

“Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2021”

Market Overview

Waste water treatment or management refers to the procedures utilized to convert wastewater into an active effluent that can be either be reused or returned to the water cycle with a nominal environmental impact. Wastewater treatment and management allow human and industry-generated effluents to be effectively disposed of, without causing danger to human health or undesirable damage to the environment. Wastewater treatment is a complex procedure that includes phase separation, sedimentation, water filtration, and oxidation. The rise in investments in the efficient wastewater treatment equipment and infrastructure coupled with the increasing number of oil and gas industries, across the globe, is expected to drive the water and waste water treatment and management market.

Rising demand for clean water, due to the increasing population, growing industrialization, and rapid urbanization, in emerging economies, is resulting in increased adoption of waste water treatment and management procedures. Modern water treatment methods include physical and chemical separation procedures to remove undesirable contaminants and unstable elements from water. Enhancing requirements for minimized global water footprint and excellent quality yields, in developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, are foreseen to further drive the water and waste water treatment and management market. The rising urban population coupled with significant demand for industrial aqua reuse is foreseen to increase the demand for water treatment equipment and procedures.

The water treatment and management procedures do not only generate clean reusable water but also offer other valuable benefits. These procedures can help in reducing a country’s waste production. Wastewater treatment is also used to generate energy through methane harvesting. Further, these treatment procedures have the potential to produce natural and organic fertilizers from the waste collected through wastewater treatment. Through the treatment and management of wastewater, the huge amount of toxic waste, which is usually released into the environment, is decreased, thus benefiting the environment. Wastewater treatment and management further lessen the amount of money spent by the government on environmental rehabilitation programs compelled to prevent pollution.

Market Segmentation

The global water and waste water treatment and management market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the major chemicals, water and waste water treatment and management market can be segmented into-

Coagulants and flocculants

Anti-formants and defoamers

Corrosion and scale inhibitors

Activated carbon

Biocides

Others (pH adjusters, water softeners, and others)

Based on the major applications, water and waste water treatment and management market can be segmented into-

Industrial

Municipal

Pumping system-based segmentation-

Pumps

Valves Controls

Automation Systems

Based on the membrane system, the water and waste water treatment and management market can be segmented into-

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electrodialysis

Gas Separation

Others

Primary treatment, secondary treatment, and Tertiary treatments are the three major forms of wastewater treatment that are effectively used to treat industrial and municipal waste.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is the prominent market in global water and waste water treatment and management market. Ongoing advancements in water treatment plants, in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Japan are foreseen to positively impact market growth. Other factors like rising urban population, increasing urbanization, and foreign investments in municipal and industrial wastewater management projects are the primary factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Further, the implementation of strict regulations regarding water purification and water treatment is expected to increase the demand for advanced water treatment equipment and machinery, thereby driving the water and waste water treatment and management market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Industry News

Recently, Clariant, a specialty chemical organization, based in Switzerland, with operations in India, established a unique Wastewater Treatment Plant in Telangana. This newly established wastewater treatment plant has the ability to treat about 300 kiloliters of wastewater every day. The wastewater treatment plant has a range of efficient procedures to enable purification and removal of contaminated substances at different stages. This investment in the wastewater treatment plant marks another successful milestone in Clariant’s commitment to sustainable business in Indian country, one of its most crucial strategic development markets.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

