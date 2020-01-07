WatchGuard Appoints Andy Reinland as New Chief Financial Officer

Former F5 Networks executive joins fast-growing cyber security company

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced that tech industry veteran Andy Reinland has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of WatchGuard. In this role, Reinland is responsible for guiding business performance through financial planning and analysis (FP&A), optimizing and providing world-class support to the organization, and contributing to the M&A process.

“Andy is well-known in the industry for his strong character, sound judgement, collaborative work style, and of course, his ability to positively impact business growth,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard. “We are thrilled to have an executive of Andy’s caliber and experience join the WatchGuard team as we continue executing on our ultimate vision of becoming the security platform for midmarket organizations.”

Reinland is an experienced tech industry executive, who spent the last 20 years of his career with F5 Networks, a global leader in application delivery networking. He rose through the ranks at F5 from pre-IPO to a public company with over $2 billion in revenue. As CFO at F5, Reinland’s responsibilities included FP&A, worldwide accounting, investor relations, trade compliance and M&A.

“WatchGuard is a tremendous company that is thriving under the guidance of its current leadership team,” said Andy Reinland, CFO of WatchGuard. “I’m very impressed with the positive and growth-minded people and culture here, and I look forward to working with the executive team to drive the business’s continued success.”

Reinland replaces Rich Barber, who has served as WatchGuard’s CFO for nearly 10 years. WatchGuard thanks Rich for the significant role he has played in the growth and transformation of the organization, and wishes him much success in his new endeavors.

