Verona Pharma Appoints David Moskowitz as Vice President, Capital Markets Strategy & Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces the appointment of David Moskowitz to the newly created position of Vice President, Capital Markets Strategy & Investor Relations. Mr. Moskowitz will oversee the Company’s investor relations activities and will also work with the senior leadership team to further develop Verona Pharma’s public market profile.



“We are delighted to welcome David to Verona Pharma,” said Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma. “His experience and insights make him ideally suited to support our investor relations programme and goals. He will play an instrumental role in forming and implementing our IR strategy as we plan to start Phase 3 trials with first-in-class product candidate, ensifentrine, in 2020.”

Most recently, Mr. Moskowitz performed strategic advisory and investor relations work for emerging biopharmaceutical and molecular diagnostics companies in his private consulting practice. Prior to this role, Mr. Moskowitz served as Vice President, Investor Relations at both Trovagene and Biocept, public molecular diagnostic companies focused on the liquid biopsy testing market. He previously served as Director of Equity Research at Caris & Co. and as Head of Healthcare Research at Friedman Billings Ramsey. During his tenure in the financial services industry, Mr. Moskowitz also held analyst positions at UBS Warburg and Roth Capital Partners. In 2011, he received the StarMine Analyst Award as the top stock picker among U.S. Biotechnology Analysts. He earned his BS in Pharmacy from Rutgers University and his MBA in Finance and Pharmaceutical Industry Studies from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Verona Pharma is currently in Phase 2 development with three formulations of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD: nebulized, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the development of ensifentrine, the progress and timing of clinical trials and data, estimates of medical costs for COPD, ensifentrine as a first-in-class phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor, and plans to develop ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts and the completion of our Phase 2b trial; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, and third-party service providers; material differences between our “top-line” data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; and lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable. These and other important factors under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2019, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

