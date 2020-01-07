Coloplast awarded Enterostomal Therapy products agreement with Premier Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Coloplast, a global medical device company and market leader in intimate healthcare needs, has been awarded a three-year group purchasing agreement for ostomy products with Premier Inc. in the US.

The new agreement allows Premier members access to Coloplast’s full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products.

“We are delighted that Premier has added us to their Enterostomal Therapy contract. Coloplast shares Premier’s core values to improve patient outcomes and provide value to its customers, and we look forward to doing exactly that for Premier’s membership,” says Senior Vice President Manu Varma, Chronic Care North America.

The agreement is multi-source and effective for three years beginning April 1, 2020. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and hospital systems and more than 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare.

About Coloplast ostomy care products

Coloplast’s range of innovative ostomy products are designed to reduce leakage and maintain healthy skin. With the SenSura® Mio portfolio and BodyFit® Technology Coloplast has taken fit, flexibility, and comfort to a new level, creating a portfolio of innovative ostomy solutions that reduce the burden of leakage and enable users to live the life they want to lead.

In addition to product solutions, Coloplast has developed Coloplast® Care, the only patient support program option with better patient outcomes. Coloplast Care provides ostomy users access to education and tools for self-assessment and individualized support from Care Advisors. Coloplast Care provides reliable information so ostomy users can better manage their care and experience a full life.

About Coloplast

Danish medical device company Coloplast develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to end-users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions.



