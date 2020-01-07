Pluralsight to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced that James Budge, CFO, will be presenting at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Pluralsight Investor Relations website at investors.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics.

For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Investor Relations:

Mark McReynolds

ir@pluralsight.com

Media Relations:

DJ Anderson

dj@pluralsight.com



