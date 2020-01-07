NETGEAR, the Leader in Mesh WiFi, Pushes the Transition to WiFi 6 With New Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System

New Mesh WiFi to accelerate greater WiFi 6 adoption with greater flexibility

With the broadest range of WiFi 6 offerings in the industry, NETGEAR, the leading provider of mesh WiFi solutions, continues the commitment to advance WiFi performance with the launch of a new product line, the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi system. With the launch of Nighthawk Mesh WiFi, the performance line will now join the fastest growing segment of WiFi advanced solutions - WiFi 6 mesh systems.

The award-winning NETGEAR Orbi WiFi Mesh System has provided the consumer with an advanced WiFi solution, which has become synonymous with ease-of-use and performance, whereas the Nighthawk line of performance routers has been reserved for those customers who prefer to have greater capability to customize the settings for personalization and optimization of their network. Designed for the tech enthusiast, the new Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh System brings the experience of reliable and flexible WiFi coverage with specialized features such as Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming traffic. NETGEAR will continue to add features establishing Nighthawk Mesh WiFi system as the most robust and adaptable system available.

Every member of a household now has a well-defined need for super-fast, reliable WiFi from gamers, to telecommuters and those who stream HD video to numerous screens within the home. NETGEAR has answered this call with the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System delivering the future of WiFi with next-generation WiFi 6. The Nighthawk Mesh System comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole home broadband WiFi coverage. Dead zones are eliminated by easily adding satellites wherever needed or to scale up when moving to a larger home. Setup is completed in minutes with the free Nighthawk App on Apple iOS or Android OS and is also used to easily manage the network from your mobile device.

“In a period of just three years, mesh WiFi has taken a large share of the WiFi market. NETGEAR has led this charge with our popular award-winning Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi system,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Nighthawk to this market, and lead the transition to WiFi 6.”

A Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 router or a satellite supports dual-band WiFi with up to 1.8Gbps using the latest WiFi 6 and is the ideal companion for the latest iPhone or Samsung smart phones and the new WiFi 6 capable gadgets introduced over the last several months. Legacy devices also will experience enhanced connectivity, as the WiFi 6 backhaul for mesh systems improves utilization of WiFi channels with its use of faster speeds and better efficiencies over WiFi 6. The router also comes equipped with 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports (one for the internet and the other for the LAN) while the satellite comes with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port.

This exciting new addition to the NETGEAR family of mesh WiFi products will set a new bar for performance and capacity to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of our customers. NETGEAR already has the industry’s most complete WiFi 6 router portfolio and we are now happy to offer the same for WiFi 6 mesh solutions.

Additionally, NETGEAR is also announcing the following WiFi 6 router and extender during CES 2020:

Nighthawk® AX6 AX5400 WiFi 6 6-Stream Router (RAX50)

Experience smoother 4K streaming and high-performance online gaming with the NETGEAR® Nighthawk® AX6 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router designed to deliver a new level of Gigabit WiFi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices. The powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor with a fully offloaded CPU increases overall performance of the network. Engineered to deliver up to 4 times the data capacity over previous standards, WiFi 6 technology with OFDMA, 160MHz channel support and 1024 QAM vastly improves network efficiency. High-powered amplifiers increase range for reliable whole home coverage.

NETGEAR® AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX20)

This new WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX20) is built for the future of WiFi to create a powerful mesh WiFi network for increased coverage to every corner of your home. Experience the power of the latest generation WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for dramatically faster WiFi to your smartphones, tablets, computers, and so many more devices. Even more capacity plus backward compatibility with your current and previous generation routers and devices (WiFi 5, WiFi 4, and earlier generation WiFi standards) means that you’ll enjoy ultra-fast WiFi in the farthest corners of your home today and for all your future tech purchases for years to come.

Availability:

Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System with one router and a satellite (MK62) will be shipping this month for a suggested retail price of $229.99. The router and two satellite (MK63) kit will be available later in Q1 with pricing announced at that time.

Nighthawk® AX6 AX5400 WiFi 6 6-Stream Router (RAX50) will be available later in Q1 of 2020, the pricing will also be announced at that time.

NETGEAR® AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX20) will be available in Q1 of 2020 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $149.99 USD.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

