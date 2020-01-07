CBD Oil Brand Launches Product Line for Veterans After Founder's Experience

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme CBD Gummies

Patriot Supreme, a producer of CannaSafe CBD oil products, aims its product line at veterans dealing with mental and physical disabilities.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme announces the launch of its CBD oil product line aimed at veterans who are dealing with mental and physical disabilities. "We strive to deliver supreme CBD products to everyday heroes. Our mission is to always provide safe, high-quality products to new and regular CBD consumers," said Patriot Supreme founder and veteran, Justin Elenburg.Backed by CannaSafe certification, Elenburg stated, "All of our CBD products are produced with American-grown hemp that is all-natural and GMO-free. Our final products are lab-tested for CBD and THC content, pesticides and other unwanted substances. We triple-certify our CBD products to ensure full customer safety. Hemp naturally contains very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) meaning hemp extracts don't have hallucinating effects. There is no detectable THC in any Patriot Supreme products."The company was born after the veteran discovered anxiety relief by accident . "I was experiencing chronic anxiety. My mom told me that she had been taking CBD oil for her arthritis, and after talking to her about it and discovering that many of my co-workers were using CBD for a wide variety of health issues, including mental health issues, I decided to try it," explained Elenburg. "I noticed a significant reduction in my anxiety levels after trying CBD. Having had such a positive experience, I wanted to give the same opportunity to all veterans to have the experience to help ease any suffering."According to Elenburg, Patriot Supreme has already positive reviews on its broad spectrum CBD oil to date. One user mentioned, "This product is great! Helped me with my lower back pain! My choice for brands became very easy, knowing they give a portion of the proceeds to help Veterans. My family has deep military roots, and it's awesome seeing a company give back. Highly recommend Patriot Supreme."Those interested in further information about Patriot Supreme and its products should visit the company's official website.###

Disabled Veteran Finds Pure CBD Brand



