New Trends In The Behavior Of Online Shoppers in 2020 [+Infographic]

It's estimated that by 2040, 95% of all purchases will be made via E-Commerce. Although, 46% of US small businesses have no website.

CONSTANCE, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce is experiencing strong growth. Most companies became aware of this years ago and have already taken action. But although E-Commerce sales are responsible for 14.1% of worldwide retail sales, 46% of US small businesses have no website.

According to a study, it's estimated that by 2040, 95% of all purchases will be made via E-Commerce. For this reason, it's becoming extremely important to be part of the E-Commerce trend for businesses who still don't have a website. Also, every E-Commerce company should rethink its online strategy for 2020 to keep up with the competition.

“E-commerce leaders will have to keep with these changes (and others) to survive and stay ahead.”- Linda Bustos, Ecommerce Expert from Get Elastic

Most marketers want to be ahead of the curve when it comes to knowing what consumers want. The more a company knows about its customers, the better a company can sell its products and increase profits.

The best way to get inside the minds of customers is to analyze data and find out what matters most.

And that is exactly what SMARTMINDED has done.

After analyzing thousands of data points, SmartMinded filtered out the most important ones that every business owner should know.

According to SMARTMINDED spokesman and Marketer Moritz Bauer, these are the most important E-Commerce Facts that entrepreneurs should keep in mind to dominate their niche in 2020.

SMARTMINDED spokesman Moritz Bauer also created a stunning infographic with the six most important points to grow an E-Commerce business in 2020.

Here's what you can discover:

[Infographic]: E-Commerce Statistics To Dominate Your Niche in 2020

Top E-Commerce Facts Need To Know in 2020

Based on this information, small business and online shop owners can gain an insight into the present situation of E-Commerce and develop their business plans for 2020.



