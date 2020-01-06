Minister reminds farmers of the opening of the Calf Investment Scheme

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D. has announced that the Calf Investment Scheme (CIS) will open for applications from tomorrow, 7 January 2020. This scheme is a new initiative from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with €1.5m in funding for on-farm investment for a range of investments including calf feeders, computerised calf feeders and milk carts with mixers.

A range of additional investment items are available for selection in addition to these main investments. Grant aid of up to €3,000 per holding will be made in respect of these investment items.

The Minister commented “this is a new scheme which will add significant capacity on Irish farms for the rearing of calves and will further enhance the health and welfare credentials of Irish agriculture. I would urge farmers to consider investing in these measures and hope to see a high level of uptake under this initiative.”

The scheme will open for applications, which must be submitted by email, from tomorrow Tue 7 January until 28 January 2020. Further details, including the application form and an FAQ note, are available on the Departments website at:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmerschemespayments/calfinvestmentscheme/

