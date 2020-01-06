AMD Announces World’s Highest Performance Desktop and Ultrathin Laptop Processors at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- – AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series mobile processors to power laptops from top OEMs featuring the most powerful1 and most portable2 mobile computing experiences with advanced power efficiency3 over previous generation –



– AMD introduces world’s first 64-core HEDT processor4, AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X with leadership performance5 –

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2020 – Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the world’s first x86 8-core ultrathin laptop processors1 as part of the AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processor family, built on the groundbreaking “Zen 2” core architecture with innovative 7nm process technology and optimized high performance Radeon™ graphics in an SOC design. As the third generation of AMD Ryzen Mobile processors, the new 4000 Series provides unprecedented performance levels, significant design enhancements, and incredible power efficiency for ultrathin and gaming laptops. AMD also announced the AMD Athlon™ 3000 Series Mobile Processor family powered by “Zen” architecture, enabling modern computing experiences with real performance for a wider range of laptop users. Consumers will be able to purchase the first AMD Ryzen 4000 Series and Athlon 3000 Series powered laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others starting in Q1 2020, with more systems expected to launch throughout 2020 with global OEM partners.

In addition, AMD announced the highly anticipated 64-core, 128-thread AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X will be available globally expected February 7, 2020. Purpose-built to enable extreme performance for 3D, visual effects, and video professionals, the 3990X delivers up to 51% faster rendering performance than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor5.

“We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. “We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen™ Mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation3.”

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series Mobile Processors provide incredible responsiveness and portability, delivering disruptive performance for ultrathin laptops with a configurable 15W TDP6. Additionally, with more than 90 million laptop gamers and creators7, the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors are the new standard for gaming and content creation in innovative, thin and light laptops with a configurable 45W TDP6.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800U offers:

Up to 4% greater single-thread performance and up to 90% faster multithreaded performance than the competition 8

Up to 18% faster graphics performance than the competition9

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800H offers:

Up to 5% greater single-threaded and up to 46% greater multi-threaded performance than the competition 10

Up to 25% faster 4K video encoding using Adobe Premier than the competition 11

Up to 39% greater gameplay physics simulation performance than the competition12

AMD also detailed AMD SmartShift technology , allowing users to harness Ryzen 4000 Mobile Processors, Radeon Graphics, and the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition, advancing computing experiences by efficiently optimizing performance as needed taking gaming experiences to unprecedented new levels. By dynamically shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, AMD SmartShift technology seamlessly delivers up to 10% greater gaming performance13 and up to 12% more content creation performance14.

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor

AMD also launched the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the world’s first 64-core desktop processor. Creators around the world can purchase the industry-leading processor from participating global retailers and system integrators with on-shelf availability expected February 7, 2020.

With an unprecedented amount of single-socket compute performance in a desktop platform, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will be the definitive solution for digital content creation professionals working with 3D animation, raytraced VFX, and 8K video codecs delivering;

Up to 51% greater performance than the industry-leading Ryzen Threadripper 3970X in 3D Ray Tracing with the MAXON Cinema4D Renderer 5

An historic Cinebench R20.06 score of 25,399 points for a single processor5

AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Bringing consumers more choice, the new AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processor family expands the reach of the powerful “Zen” architecture to mainstream notebooks. Athlon 3000 Series enables modern computing experiences such as Windows Hello and Cortana, real performance for day-to-day productivity, and Full HD streaming. Offering up to 86% faster graphics and up to 51% better productivity performance over the competition15,16, systems are slated to be available from global OEMs in early 2020.

Product Specifications: Ryzen™ 4000 Series & Athlon™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors

MODEL CORES/

THREADS cTDP6

(Watts) BOOST17/

BASE FREQ.

(GHz) RADEON™

GRAPHICS GPU

CORES L2 / L3

CACHE

(MB) AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H 8C/16T 45W Up to 4.2 / 2.9 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 7 12 AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600H 6C/12T 45W Up to 4.0 / 3.0 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 6 11 AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U 8C/16T 15W Up to 4.2 / 1.8 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 8 12 AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U 8C/8T 15W Up to 4.1 / 2.0 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 7 12 AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U 6C/12T 15W Up to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 6 11 AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U 6C/6T 15W Up to 4.0 / 2.3 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 6 11 AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U 4C/4T 15W Up to 3.7 / 2.7 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 5 6 AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150U 2C/4T 15W Up to 3.3 / 2.4 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 3 5 AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050U 2C/2T 15W Up to 3.2 / 2.3 GHz Radeon™ Graphics 2 5

Product Specification: 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

MODEL CORES/

THREADS TDP6

(WATTS) BOOST17/

BASE

FREQUENCY

(GHZ) TOTAL CACHE

(MB) PCIe® 4.0 LANES

(processor +

AMD TRX40) SEP

(USD)18 AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X 64/128 280W Up to 4.3 / 2.9 288 88 (72 useable) $3,990 Feb 7, 2020

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

Contact:

Sophia Hong

AMD Communications

(512) 917-9998

sophia.hong@amd.com

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-5467

Laura.Graves@amd.com





1 Demonstrated by Ryzen 7 4800 series mobile processor having 8 cores, while comparable competitive product (Intel 10th generation mobile processors) offer up to 6 cores. RM3-05

2 Testing as of 12/19/19 by AMD performance labs. RM3-124

3 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 11/22/2019 utilizing the Ryzen 7 4800U vs. 2nd Gen Ryzen 7 3700U in Cinebench R20 Benchmark. Results may vary. RM3-123

4 Based on AMD internal analysis, December 2019. CPK-24

5 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/17/2019 in Cinebench R20.06 using an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X. 3990X system configured with 8x32GB DDR4-2667 @ 20-19-19-43; 3970X system configured with 4x16GB DDR4-3600 @ 16-16-16-36; Performance evaluated using Windows 10 18362.476. Results may vary. CPK-25

6 Though both are often measured in watts, it is important to distinguish between thermal and electrical watts. Thermal wattage for processors is conveyed via thermal design power (TDP). TDP is a calculated value that conveys an appropriate thermal solution to achieve the intended operation of a processor. Electrical watts are not a variable in the TDP calculation. By design, electrical watts can vary from workload to workload and may exceed thermal watts. GD-109

7 JPR research, December 2019

8 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/09/2019 utilizing an AMD Ryzen™ 4800U reference system and a Dell XPS 7390 system with Intel® Core i7-1065G7 processor in Cinebench R20 1T and nT. Results may vary. RM3-63

9 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/09/2019 utilizing an AMD Ryzen™ 4800U reference system and a Dell XPS 7390 system with Intel® Core i7-1065G7 processor in 3DMark11 Performance. Results may vary. RM3-75

10 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/09/2019 utilizing an AMD Ryzen™ 4800H reference system and an ASUS Zephyrus-M GU502GV system with Intel® Core i7-9750H processor in Cinebench R20 1T and nT. Results may vary. RM3H-1

11 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/09/2019 utilizing an AMD Ryzen™ 4800H reference system and an ASUS Zephyrus-M GU502GV system with Intel® Core i7-9750H processor in Adobe Premiere. Results may vary. RM3H-4

12 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/09/2019 utilizing an AMD Ryzen™ 4800H reference system and an ASUS Zephyrus-M GU502GV system with Intel® Core i7-9750H processor in 3DMark Firestrike Physics. Results may vary. RM3H-2

13 Testing done by AMD performance labs 12/20/2019 on Ryzen 7 4800H with Radeon RX 5600M, driver 19.40-191203a, with 16GB DDR4-3200Mhz RAM. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. RR-002

14 Testing done by AMD performance labs 12/20/2019 on Ryzen 7 4800H and Radeon RX 5600M. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. RR-001

15 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 11/22/2019 utilizing the Athlon Gold 3150U vs. Intel Pentium Gold 5405U in 3DMark 11 Performance. Performance may vary. 3DMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. DAL-3

16 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 11/22/2019 utilizing the Athlon Gold 3150U vs. Intel Pentium Gold 5405U in Cinebench R15 1T and nT. Performance may vary. DAL-1

17 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

18 AMD Suggested Etail Price in USD. Price subject to change.







