The New Ipro for enterprise – eDiscovery for Law Firms in 3 Steps

Ipro for enterprise - Game On!

Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today the release of its new Ipro for enterprise eDiscovery solution.

This release significantly raises our user interface bar, and we're a step closer to our vision of users spending zero time on training, enabling them to spend 100% of their time focused on the case.” — Aaron Swenson, Director of Product

Other New Features:

-1 Click access to review sets lets reviewers focus on learning about the case, not the tool

-AI/Advanced Analytics reduce review burden up to 95% over traditional document review

-15x faster processing over traditional approaches, covering more than 500 file types

“I’m very excited to deliver this release,” says Aaron Swenson, Product Director for Ipro. “There is something for everyone. It significantly raises our user interface bar, and we are one step closer to our vision of reviewers spending zero time on product-specific training, enabling them to spend 100% of their time focused on the case.” He adds, “The geek in me is just as excited to announce our initial offering of APIs, giving our more technical users a new way to engage with the product, with more to come in this area scheduled for our next release. All of this is a result of our customer feedback groups: we couldn’t have done it without you!”

Upload Evidence:

Your team can upload evidence using Self-Service to quickly ingest, assess, report, and stream millions of documents directly into document review, placing powerful processing capabilities at the point of need while providing visibility into processing job status and completion.

Uncover & Understand:

Use advanced analytics to quickly uncover facts in ways that would be impossible with traditional linear search. These advanced analytics combining concept, timeline, and relationship searches with data visualization tools provide deeper insight into evidence and communication patterns, allowing you to efficiently cull irrelevant documents before sending to review.

Review & Produce:

The document reviewer puts the document at the center of attention, allowing you to focus on the work at hand. The modern, consumer-modeled interface creates efficient document viewing and tagging and provides single-click access to document batches, ensuring your team will avoid reviewer document collision.



For an in-depth look, join Ipro's Director of Product, Aaron Swenson, as he reviews the all NEW Ipro for enterprise which can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid, giving you absolute flexibility to manage environments and hosting costs with the ability to scale to meet any demand.

In this webinar showcase you will learn:

Ipro - Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem or Cloud—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



