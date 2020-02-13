Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Texas to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-If they had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos-Get Compensated

"If you are a person anywhere in Texas with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work please call us at 800-714-0303 attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in Texas with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to the remarkable attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The types of people we are focused on helping are over 60 years old and the had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars." https://Texas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Texas or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. https://Texas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Ford Hood, Fort Bliss or Lakeland Air Force Base, a power plant worker at one of Texas’s dozens of nuclear or conventional power plants, a oil refinery worker at one of Texas’s numerous oil refineries, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



