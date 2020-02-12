Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers Direct Access to The Lawyers at Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Tennessee If They Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos-Get Compensated

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Tennessee we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate direct access to the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with lung cancer gets compensated if they had significant exposure to asbestos while in the navy. Most people like this are over 60 years old and they had no idea the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person who now has lung cancer and had heavy exposure to in the navy or at work could exceed a hundred thousand dollars and they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Tennessee we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste specialize in compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Tennessee or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.