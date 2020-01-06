Radius Health to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that its senior executive management team will present a corporate update at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 am PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Radius’ website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Radius’ website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics.

Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



