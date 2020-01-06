EVERI Announces Successful Completion of the Previously Announced Partial Redemption of its 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025

Series of financial transactions lowers annual interest expense by $9.6 million

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions in the gaming industry, today announced that it successfully completed the previously announced redemption of $84.5 million of the Company’s 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025, along with payment of accrued and unpaid interest thereon plus any related premiums, fees and costs, using a portion of the net proceeds from the previously disclosed common stock offering completed on December 10, 2019.



As a result of this redemption, along with the pay down of $30.5 million of the Company’s Senior Secured Term Loan on December 10, 2019 and the successful repricing of the Senior Secured Term Loan under its Credit Agreement dated as of May 9, 2017 (as amended), which reduced the Applicable Rate for interest by 25 basis points, Everi has lowered its cash interest expense by $9.6 million, on an annualized basis at current rates. These financial transactions were enabled by the successful completion on December 10, 2019 of a registered follow-on common stock offering that generated net proceeds of approximately $123.0 million after underwriting discounts but before estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

