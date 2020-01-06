SUEZ RENEWS THE CONTRACT TO OPERATE ONE OF THE LARGEST WASTEWATER RECYCLING PLANTS IN THE UNITED STATES

The contract extends through 2024 the 1994 partnership between West Basin Municipal Water District and SUEZ to operate and maintain the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility in Southern California

/EIN News/ -- Paramus, NJ, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Basin Municipal Water District has renewed its contract with SUEZ North America to operate and maintain the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility in El Segundo, CA, and its three satellite plants. The five-year renewal, worth a total of $75 million, began January 1 and runs through the end of 2024.

The Edward C. Little facility is one of the largest water recycling operations of its kind in the United States, producing about 40 million gallons of water every day and conserving water resources in one of the nation’s most drought-prone regions. Since 1994, SUEZ has helped West Basin produce more than 200 billion gallons of recycled water.

The facility produces five different qualities of custom-made recycled water to meet the specific needs of West Basin’s municipal, commercial and industrial customers (garden watering, irrigation, supplying industrial boilers and cooling towers and indirect drinking water). The Edward C. Little plant also produces 12 million gallons of barrier water every day for aquifer replenishment that protects the South Bay coastal groundwater reservoirs from seawater intrusion from the Pacific Ocean.

“For the past twenty-five years, our partnership with the West Basin Municipal Water District has aimed to preserve water resources in order to guarantee the sustainable water supply of this increasingly arid region. Together, we have also developed a unique system for re-injecting recycled water into aquifers that allows us to limit sea water infiltration, while at the same time replenishing drinking water reserves for the future.” said Bertrand Camus, CEO of SUEZ.

About SUEZ in North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,825 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.6 million people on a daily basis; treats over 560 million gallons of water and over 450 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ

With 90,000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group treats over 45 million tons of waste a year, produces 4.4 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7.7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 66 million people and reusing 1.1 billion m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of 17.3 billion euros in 2018.

About West Basin Municipal Water District

West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) is a wholesale water agency that serves nearly one million people in 17 cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County. West Basin provides imported drinking water, recycled water, and conservation and education programs. Through its Water for Tomorrow Program, West Basin is committed to protecting, diversifying, and securing our water supply for the future while continuing a history of innovation and industry leadership. Visit www.westbasin.org to learn more.

