Truxton Trust Names Bryant Tirrill and Hank Stuart as Private Banking Managing Directors

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust announced a leadership change in its Private Banking Division, one of the firm’s two core businesses. Tom Snyder, formerly Senior Managing Director and Chief Lending Officer, is Executive Vice President as of January 1, 2020. He will work with existing bank clients and focus on new business development. Tom Snyder has 48 years of banking experience and has been with Truxton Trust since its inception in 2004. He is one of its original founders.



Taking over Snyder’s former management responsibilities, W. Bryant Tirrill and William H. “Hank” Stuart have been elevated to Managing Directors, co-heading leadership of the private banking team, also effective January 1, 2020.

Tom Stumb, Chairman and CEO, said, “As Chief Lending Officer since our inception, Tom Snyder has led the private banking team in growing our loan portfolio from $0 to over $350 million. And we still have yet to charge off any loan that we’ve originated. His commitment to protecting the capital of our bank and his guardianship of our asset quality are arguably unrivaled in the history of the U.S. banking industry. It has been a grand privilege to work alongside him, and I am thrilled he has agreed to continue working with us.”

Bryant Tirrill joined Truxton Trust shortly after its inception in 2004 and has over 30 years of banking experience in the Nashville community. Hank Stuart joined Truxton Trust in 2016, also with over 30 years of banking experience. Prior to Truxton Trust, he was Executive Vice President of CedarStone Bank in Lebanon, Tennessee, for twelve years.

Andy May, President and CFO, said, “We continue to grow our loan portfolio year over year with non-performing loans remaining zero percent of total assets. Bryant and Hank will work closely with the entire lending team to continue the delivery of customized banking solutions to our clients while growing bank assets. Their experience and drive are extremely impressive, and we look forward to their leadership.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com



