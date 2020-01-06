Cotton Creek Capital Announces Partnership With Landpoint

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bossier City, Louisiana-based, Landpoint, LLC and all of the Company’s subsidiaries, which include King Surveyors, LLC and West Company of Midland, LLC (collectively “Landpoint”), a technology-enabled provider of geospatial services to a variety of infrastructure end-markets.



Landpoint was founded in Arkansas in 1984 as a provider of commercial land surveying. Over the past three plus decades, Landpoint has provided land surveying services and expanded its core service offerings to include aerial data collection, 3D laser scanning and geographic information systems. Over the past decade, the Company has grown organically and executed strategic acquisitions which have expanded the Company’s geographic presence, customer base and end market mix. Today, the Company has nine office locations primarily located in the South Central United States with surveyors registered in 13 states, and is well equipped to serve a wide range of market sectors including energy, industrial, commercial and utility, with notable strengths in serving large scale, linear utility projects, including midstream oil & gas, electrical transmission and distribution, water conveyance and fiber optic networks.

As part of the acquisition, Landpoint simultaneously closed on the acquisition of Terra Surveying Company, LLC, based in Houston, Texas which expands the Company’s presence in the greater Houston market. Landpoint’s current executive team led by President, Chad Souter, Chief Operating Officer, Dustin Price and Chief Financial Officer, Orlando Sala, will continue to manage the day-to-day operation of the business.

“We chose Cotton Creek as our partner due to their experience and relationships in the infrastructure services sector as well as their history of working with family owned and operated companies”, stated Chad Souter, President. “We believe our partnership will allow for an acceleration of Landpoint’s growth as we look to expand the business via organic and strategic acquisition opportunities.”

“We look forward to partnering with the Landpoint team and supporting the continued growth of the Company. The Company’s track record of strategic acquisitions combined with organic growth is remarkable, and is indicative of the strong management team in place, led by Chad, and the strength of the business model over three plus decades”, commented Lee Rash, Partner of Cotton Creek Capital. “We look forward to further accelerating the growth profile given our experience in infrastructure services as well as existing relationships in many of the end markets which Landpoint currently serves.”

Cotton Creek’s investment in Landpoint, made through Cotton Creek Capital Partners III, L.P., represents a continuation of its investment strategy of partnering with privately-held lower middle-market businesses.

About Landpoint

Landpoint is an award-winning Firm of registered land surveyors and engineers providing nation-wide coverage for projects of all sizes. Landpoint’s core service offering includes land surveying, aerial data collection, 3D laser scanning, and geographic information systems. The Company serves a range of market sectors including energy, industrial, commercial and utility, with notable strengths in serving large-scale, linear utility projects, including midstream oil & gas, electric transmission and distribution, water conveyance and fiber optic networks. With over 35 years of archived data, combined with meaningful operational infrastructure anchored by its propriety TrueAtlas technology, Landpoint is able to efficiently and effectively deliver its services to a broad range of customers. Landpoint has approximately 250 employees in nine locations across the South Central United States. For more information, visit Landpoint at www.landpoint.net.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

