Breast Imaging Market To Reach USD 5.48 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Breast Imaging Market Size – USD 2.96 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Breast Imaging Indsutry Trends – Increased investments in the field of breast imaging

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2329

At the 2018 SBI (Society for Breast Imaging)/ACR (American College of Radiology) Breast Imaging Symposium in Las Vegas, several recent technologies were being presented. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By modalities, the ionizing breast modalities contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Mammography screening often enables the detection of cancers at an early stage of development, whereby treatment may be done without chemotherapy.

By patient type, female patients contributed to a larger share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.

Key participants include Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-imaging-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and region:

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Ionizing Breast imaging Mammography Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound Breast Thermography

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Female

Male

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2329

Market segment by Region/Country include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Browse more similar reports on medical imaging category by Reports And Data

Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-arrhythmias-monitoring-devices-market

Aesthetic Lasers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-lasers-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.