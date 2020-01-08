PLDO Partner Brian J. Lamoureux to be a Panelist at the Cybersecurity Summit & Expo 2020 in Boston

Attorney Brian J. Lamoureux

The January 21, 2020 Summit is sponsored by Boston Business Journal and Citrin Cooperman and will provide strategies to navigate in today’s security landscape.

Data protection is the 21st century challenge for business owners and their employees, whether the issue is privacy rights, consequential cyber threats, or even cyber extortion.” — Brian J. Lamoureux, PLDO Partner

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Partner Brian J. Lamoureux, a prominent business and employment lawyer and leading voice on social and digital media law, will be a panelist at the Cybersecurity Summit & Expo 2020: Impact the Outcome of Your Cyber Risk on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton-Boston, 10 Avery St., Boston, MA. The conference is co-sponsored by Boston Business Journal and Citrin Cooperman and will bring together data protection and cybersecurity executives and professionals from across the cybersecurity spectrum, including law enforcement, technology, legal, insurance and hacking experts. For further information and to register for the event, visit Cybersecurity Summit 2020 “Data protection is the 21st century challenge for business owners and their employees, whether the issue is privacy rights, consequential cyber threats, or even cyber extortion,” said Attorney Lamoureux. “I am looking forward to having an important conversation during the Summit in order to keep the spotlight on promoting cybersecurity in the workplace and in our daily lives. Staying informed is the first step to minimizing the dangers of becoming a target of cyber threats and the dire consequences that may arise.”Highlighting the event is a keynote address by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, and a live hacking demonstration by Matthew Wagenknecht, an ethical hacker with Citrin Cooperman. A panel discussion will follow the demonstration and include Attorney Lamoureux, Mr. Wagenknecht, Marc Keating of Arctic Wolf, Cindy Lepore of Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLP and Panel Moderator Kevin Ricci from Citrin Cooperman. Other noted speakers are Carolyn Jones, Boston Business Journal Market President & Publisher, and Michael Camacho, Citrin Cooperman Cybersecurity Practice Leader.Attorney Lamoureux is a member of PLDO’s Employment, Litigation, Cyber Law, and Corporate & Business Teams. His extensive practice areas include complex commercial litigation, employment law, construction law, social media law, and creditors’ rights. In addition to being an accomplished business litigator, he is a frequent guest speaker, published author and broadcast commentator on cybersecurity and social and digital media legal issues in the news, having made appearances on WPRI-TV, WJAR-TV, WPRO-AM, MYRI-TV, and NECN-TV. He also created and teaches an MBA-level course called “Digital and Social Media in the Business Environment” at his alma mater, Providence College, where he is also a Practitioner Faculty member. In 2011, he was honored for his achievements by Providence Business News with a 40 Under Forty award. And, in 2019, he received Providence College’s Excellence in Teaching award.Attorney Lamoureux holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island and earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse University College of Law. At the same time, he received a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is qualified to serve as a receiver in Rhode Island Superior Court.To contact Attorney Lamoureux, please call 401-824-5100 or email bjl@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.