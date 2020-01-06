Is It Time to Hire a Professional Commercial Cleaner? Nick Stroboulis Shares the Clues

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Stroboulis , the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., knows a lot about owning a business and making a great impression on customers. Before he became the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., he owned several companies. For businesses that want to know when it’s time to hire a commercial cleaning service, Nick Stroboulis shares some tips.Everyone Can See the DirtAccording to Nick Strouboulis mentions when people can see visible dirt in an office, it’s time to hire a professional cleaner. Dirt and clutter can get build up behind filing cabinets, desks, furniture, and equipment. If they move a piece of furniture and dust bunnies fly, then it’s time to call a cleaning service. The last thing a company wants is for their customers to see dirt and grime when they walk in the door.Employees Get SickIf employees are getting sick all the time with the flu, allergies, and others, it could be due to the environment. A dirty and grimy environment could be an incubator for harmful bacteria to circulate the office. Nick Strouboulis mentions that viruses and other bacteria latch on to handles, doorknobs, telephones, printers, copy machines, and others. By cleaning the office professionally, businesses can avoid their employees getting sick always.Productivity DecreasesWhen a cluttered and dirty environment surrounds employees, they will have a more difficult time concentrating on their work. According to Nick Stroboulis, the last thing employees want to do is complete a task while their allergies are acting up. Asking employees to clean common areas is also not a great option. Cleaning the office can keep employees from focusing on their tasks. Having a professional clean, the office will give employees peace of mind and help them focus on their job.Overall Frustration and Low MoraleAccording to Nick Stroboulis, when employees are frustrated, they don’t work as productively as they should. If employees don’t think the office is clean, or they feel it’s not their job to maintain the office, they will get frustrated. Companies with frustrated employees than to have a higher turnover. Making the office a clean environment can have a positive impact on the morale of employees.Visitors Are Not ImpressedWhen visitors complain about the cleanliness of the facilities, it doesn’t leave a good impression. Hiring a professional cleaning service will ensure all visitors are impressed by the facilities. Visitors who leave a dirty office often spread the word or don’t recommend the services. Nick Stroboulis was born in Greece and moved to New York at the age of 3. He currently lives in Florida with his wife and three children.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.