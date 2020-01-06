Sound Community Bank Named Top Construction Lender in Washington State

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank (the Bank) is honored to be included by the Puget Sound Business Journal as a top construction lender in the State of Washington.



The Bank ranks 15th on the list of 25 financial institutions across the State, deploying $70,271,000 in construction and land development loans in 2019, up from $63,353,000 in 2018.

"Our dedication to stakeholders including shareholders, the communities we serve, employers and employees is upheld by recognition of our performance. We accomplish these achievements with our brand promise to be ‘Simply better here’,” said Laurie Stewart, President and CEO of Sound Community Bank. "We are thrilled by this acknowledgment. It is the result of hard work, supporting our communities, staying nimble, and teamwork within our organization."

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SFBC).

For additional information:



Media Contact:

Brady Robb

VP | Marketing Director

brady.robb@soundcb.com

(206) 448-0884 ext. 202





