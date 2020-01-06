International Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Explains 3 Benefits of Short-Term Missions

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An international bishop who has traveled the world spreading the word and love of God, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey knows a thing or two about the value of mission trips. Known as the “Voice With a Vision,” Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is renowned in Pittsburgh and beyond for her thought-provoking ministeries which inspire and empower listeners from all walks of life. Here, the esteemed leader, teacher, and mentor explains three prominent reasons to consider embarking on a short-term mission trip.3 Benefits of Short-Term Mission Trips1. Broadening PerspectivesTeens today have the advantage of the World Wide Web which allows them to connect with and learn about people from all corners of the globe. However, reading news stories, seeing Instagram posts, or watching documentaries and YouTube videos is not at all the same as an in-person experience. When people step outside of their comfort zone to walk a mile in another person’s shoes, it broadens their perspective and enhances their world view. This is particularly useful for teens who may be wrapped up in their daily lives and not recognize the enormity of the world and its vast diversity.2. EmpowermentMission trips empower people to do God’s work on earth, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said. In addition to broadening horizons, mission trips can improve missionaries’ confidence in their ability to make a difference in the world. It can also help improve their sense of ownership and initiative in doing good deeds and helping others. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said many missionaries are inspired and enlightened through service.3. Reinforces FaithMission trips can reinforce faith in a few ways. For one, missions provide an opportunity to connect with fellow Christians who share your beliefs, with whom you can have thoughtful discussions on God and His ways and teachings. Furthermore, mission trips provide an opportunity to see how God’s teachings can change lives. And finally, immersed in environments where life may be significantly more challenging than what you’re accustomed to, you may have the opportunity to witness a miracle or example of God’s light in the darkest places.More on Bishop Tracie Williams DickeyBishop Tracie Williams Dickey is a Certified International Conference Speaker, CEO of Destiny Enterprises, and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. She invites all to walk with her to achieve self-awareness, faith, and fulfillment in God. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has created a special 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her local church as well as international publications and speaking engagements. Just as Tracie Williams Dickey meets and uplifts people, wherever they are in life, she likewise travels to all corners of the globe to meet congregants on their home turf.In addition to international speaking events, she shares her wisdom through print and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast.Learn more about Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey and her message of hope via her website: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/



