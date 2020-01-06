Navitas 650V GaNFast Power IC Family Teardown Report, 2019 - Deep Analysis on the Technical Design and Cost of the NV6115 & NV6252 Components

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navitas 650V GaNFast Power IC Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights into the HEMT structure, the epitaxy, technical choices, design, processes, and supply chain positions. It also estimates the manufacturing cost of all the HEMTs and the packages and analyses the products' selling prices.

Navitas is the pioneer of GaN System-on-Chip solutions, with its GaNFast technology in volume production, initially for markets such as fast chargers and travel adaptors, which are markets driving GaN transistor adoption. The NV6115 and NV6252 are 650V GaN-on-silicon High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) packaged in quad flat no-leads (QFN) packages and currently used in Aukey, RaVPower and Mu One chargers. The GaNFast technology allows switching frequencies up to 10MHz, reducing energy losses. Moreover, the high frequency enables the use of smaller, lighter passive components.



Navitas has integrated the driver part into the GaN component to obtain a monolithic solution. The NV6115 is a one die component and the NV6252 is two dies assembled in an asymmetrical Half-Bridge for Active Clamp Flyback application.



The publisher has deeply analyzed the technical design and cost of the NV6115 and NV6252 components. Supported by a full teardown of the components, this report reveals the innovative assets that enable Navitas to integrated them in fast chargers.



Finally, the report proposes a functional comparison of the two components and compares them with similar devices from Transphorm and GaN Systems.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Navitas

Products

3. Physical Analysis

Package Analysis

NV6115

Package opening

Package cross-section

NV6252

Die Delayering

NV6115

Die view and dimensions

Die process

NV6252

Die 1

Die 2

Die Cross-Sections

Power HEMT area

Driver HEMT area

Die Process Characteristic

4. Manufacturing Process

HEMT Die Front-End Process

HEMT Die Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

HEMT Wafer Cost

NV6115 Component

Die cost, packaging cost, final test cost

Component cost

NV6252 Component

Larger die cost, small die cost

Packaging cost, final test cost

Component cost

6. Price Analysis

NV6115 Component Price

NV6252 Component Price

7. Comparison

Comparison between Navitas, Transphorm and GaN Systems

Companies Mentioned



Aukey

GaN Systems

GaNFast

Mu One

Navitas

RaVPower

Transphorm

