Navitas 650V GaNFast Power IC Family Teardown Report, 2019 - Deep Analysis on the Technical Design and Cost of the NV6115 & NV6252 Components

This report provides insights into the HEMT structure, the epitaxy, technical choices, design, processes, and supply chain positions. It also estimates the manufacturing cost of all the HEMTs and the packages and analyses the products' selling prices.
Navitas is the pioneer of GaN System-on-Chip solutions, with its GaNFast technology in volume production, initially for markets such as fast chargers and travel adaptors, which are markets driving GaN transistor adoption. The NV6115 and NV6252 are 650V GaN-on-silicon High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) packaged in quad flat no-leads (QFN) packages and currently used in Aukey, RaVPower and Mu One chargers. The GaNFast technology allows switching frequencies up to 10MHz, reducing energy losses. Moreover, the high frequency enables the use of smaller, lighter passive components.
Navitas has integrated the driver part into the GaN component to obtain a monolithic solution. The NV6115 is a one die component and the NV6252 is two dies assembled in an asymmetrical Half-Bridge for Active Clamp Flyback application.
The publisher has deeply analyzed the technical design and cost of the NV6115 and NV6252 components. Supported by a full teardown of the components, this report reveals the innovative assets that enable Navitas to integrated them in fast chargers.
Finally, the report proposes a functional comparison of the two components and compares them with similar devices from Transphorm and GaN Systems.
