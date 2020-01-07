New Non-FDA Approved Parody Treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome

SPRINGFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Springfield, Massachusetts based company has announced the release of a parody treatment for the imaginary condition known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has allegedly inflicted tens of millions of Americans.

Symptoms associated with Trump Derangement Syndrome include acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people, overbearing snobbery, and an inability to think clearly. For the estimated tens of millions of adults inflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, this will be the first treatment that will relieve some of the symptoms associated with the condition.

Specialists who have studied the ailment have identified unique characteristics to both the disease and the treatment. The disease is unique because it inflicts highly educated and affluent professionals in greater numbers than in the general public. In addition, there seems to be a direct correlation between the severity of symptoms and the social status of the person inflicted. The treatment itself is unique because it was developed by a company that does not employ a single medical researcher, chemist, nor physician.

While the condition is treatable, it is not considered curable. A Trump re-election will likely cause many treated patients to relapse. The treatment—like the disease itself—is imaginary, but there are real costs to both. The treatment is available at the company’s website for a very low price of $14.95 per bottle.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome pills come in high-quality large pharmaceutical bottles. The bottles are high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, USA made, and recyclable. Each bottle contains top-quality USA made peppermint soft puff candies. The candy is made with pure cane sugar, and each piece is individually wrapped.

The company is very proud of the pure natural ingredients that go into producing the treatment. The treatment or candy is dairy-free, fat-free, gluten-free and nut-free. Not many companies are able to produce products that are nut-free, but with Yankee ingenuity, the Springfield, MA-based company was able to develop a nut-free treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome parody treatment can be found at:

https://trumpderangementmedicine.com/

Contact: Mike Pearson

(413) 342-5626

mikepearson@trumpderangementmedicine.com



