Global Robotics and Automation Markets, Forecast to 2024: Home Cleaning, Personalized Healthcare Service, Home Security, Autonomous Cars, Robotic Entertainment & Toys

This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the industrial, enterprise, military, and consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2019 to 2024.



This report also includes quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.



Robotics is increasingly used to improve enterprise, industrial, and military automation. In addition, robots are finding their way into more consumer use cases as the general public's concerns fade and acceptance grows in terms of benefits versus risks. While many consumer applications continue to be largely lifestyle-oriented, enterprise, industrial and military organizations utilize both land-based and aerial robots are used for various repetitive, tedious, and/or dangerous tasks.

Adoption and usage is anticipated to rapidly increase with improvements to artificial intelligence, robotic form factors, and fitness for use, cloud computing and related business models, such as robotics as a service.



The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Enterprise robotics includes use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business-specific applications.



With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety.



The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage, but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety, and impact in the long run.



We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebots services, managing daily schedule, and many more assistive tasks. A few key factors such as the ageing population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.



Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Enterprise users will capitalize upon new and enhanced robotics capabilities to enable new use cases and improved work flow. Many business processes will change as enterprise becomes savvier about the flexibility of robotics uninhibited by bandwidth constraints.



Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.1.1 Enterprise Robotics

2.1.2 Industrial Robotics

2.1.3 Military Robotics

2.1.4 Consumer Robotics

2.2 Market Overview



3 Robotics Companies and Solutions

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 2G Engineering

3.1.2 3D Robotics

3.1.3 Adept Technology Inc.

3.1.4 Aethon Inc.

3.1.5 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

3.1.6 Amazon Robotics

3.1.7 Anki Inc.

3.1.8 Apex Automation and Robotics

3.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

3.1.10 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

3.1.11 Axium Inc.

3.1.12 Canvas Technology

3.1.13 Carbon Robotics

3.1.14 Carbon3D

3.1.15 Celera Motion

3.1.16 Clearpath Robotics

3.1.17 Construction Robotics

3.1.18 CyPhy Works

3.1.19 Denso Wave Inc.

3.1.20 Ekso Bionics

3.1.21 Ellison Technologies Inc.

3.1.22 Energid Technologies

3.1.23 Epson Robots

3.1.24 Fetch Robotics

3.1.25 Ghost Robotics LLC

3.1.26 Greensea Systems Inc.

3.1.27 Hypertherm Inc.

3.1.28 IAM Robotics

3.1.29 inVia Robotics

3.1.30 iRobot

3.1.31 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3.1.32 Jibo

3.1.33 Kairos Autonomi

3.1.34 Knightscope

3.1.35 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

3.1.36 Lockheed Martin

3.1.37 Locus Robotics

3.1.38 Micromo

3.1.39 Modbot Inc.

3.1.40 Octopuz Inc.

3.1.41 Omnicell Inc.

3.1.42 PrecisionHawk

3.1.43 ReWalk Robotics

3.1.44 RobotLAB Inc.

3.1.45 Rockwell Automation Inc.

3.1.46 Rokid Inc.

3.1.47 SapientX Inc.

3.1.48 Savioke

3.1.49 Seegrid

3.1.50 Sharp Electronics Corp.

3.1.51 SkySpecs

3.1.52 Soft Robotics Inc.

3.1.53 Softweb Solutions Inc.

3.1.54 SRI International

3.1.55 Stubli

3.1.56 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

3.1.57 Suitable Technologies

3.1.58 SynTouch

3.1.59 Teradyne Inc.

3.1.60 Titan Medical

3.1.61 TM Robotics

3.1.62 TORC Robotics

3.1.63 Transcend Robotics

3.1.64 ULC Robotics Inc.

3.1.65 Universal Robotics

3.1.66 Vecna Technologies

3.1.67 Verb Surgical

3.1.68 VEX Robotics

3.1.69 VGo Communications

3.1.70 Vigilant Robots

3.1.71 Virtual Incision Corporation

3.1.72 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

3.1.73 World Drone Academy

3.1.74 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

3.1.75 Yaskawa Motoman

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Aurotek Corp.

3.2.2 Cyberdyne

3.2.3 Daihen Corp.

3.2.4 DJI

3.2.5 FANUC Robotics

3.2.6 Foxconn Technology Group

3.2.7 GreyOrange

3.2.8 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

3.2.9 Kawasaki

3.2.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

3.2.11 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

3.2.12 Pari Robotics

3.2.13 Qihan Technology Co.

3.2.14 Samsung

3.2.15 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

3.2.16 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

3.2.17 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

3.2.18 Sony

3.2.19 Toyota

3.2.20 WaveBot

3.2.21 Yamaha Robotics

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 ABB Robotics

3.3.2 AMS RBR

3.3.3 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

3.3.4 Comau Robotics

3.3.5 Delphi Automotive

3.3.6 Kuka Robotics

3.3.7 Milvus Robotics

3.3.8 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

3.3.9 Open Bionics

3.3.10 Reis Robotics

3.3.11 Roboplan

3.3.12 Robosoft Services Robots

3.3.13 Schunk

3.3.14 Siemens

3.3.15 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

3.3.16 SSI Schaefer

3.3.17 Starship Technologies

3.3.18 Staubli International AG

3.3.19 Swisslog

3.3.20 Teun

3.3.21 Touch Bionics

3.3.22 Universal Robots A/S

3.3.23 Visual Components Oy

3.3.24 ZenRobotics



4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.1 Total Robotics Market

4.2 Robotics Market by Mobility

4.2.1 Robotics Market by Mobile Robots Type

4.2.2 Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market

4.3 Assistive Robotics Market

4.3.1 Assistive Robotics Market by Type

4.3.2 Eldercare Assistive Robotics Market

4.4 Cloud Robotics Market

4.4.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

4.5 Robotics Market by Sector

4.5.1 Industrial Robotics Market 2019 - 2024

4.5.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market 2019 - 2024

4.5.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market 2019 - 2024

4.5.4 Military and Government Robotics Market 2019 - 2024

4.6 Robot Unit Shipment Forecast 2019 - 2024

4.6.1 Total Robot Unit Shipment

4.6.2 Robot Unit Shipment by Device Type

4.6.2.1 Robot Unit Shipment by Stationary Robot Type

4.6.2.2 Robot Unit Shipment by Wheeled Robot Type

4.6.2.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Legged Type

4.6.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Sector

4.6.3.1 Consumer Robot Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.6.3.2 Industrial Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.6.3.3 Enterprise Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.6.3.4 Military and Government Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.6.4 Robot Unit Shipment by Region



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



