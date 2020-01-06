Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Engagement of OutField Consulting for Corporate Sponsorship and Advertising Sales

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company, ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports” or the “Company”), an established brand within the esports industry and an operator of esports gaming centers, today announced that it has selected OutField Consulting, a Brazilian-based sports marketing firm, to serve as a consultant for sponsorships and business development in the U.S. market, as well as in Brazil. OutField Consulting has a solid track record in the esports market in Latin America, having worked with top teams, brands and specialized agencies.



“Our retention of OutField Consulting is indicative of our commitment to engage with corporate sponsors in 2020. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with an industry leader, and join their roster of clients that includes StubHub, Flamengo Soccer Club, and Inter Milan Soccer Club. We believe engaging OutField Consulting puts us in a position to dramatically increase our brand awareness with fans, as well as endemic and non-endemic corporations,” Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, commented.

“We are very excited to work with Simplicity Esports, as we firmly believe in their “brick-and-click” business model and in their vision for the esports industry. We look forward to leveraging Simplicity Esports’ unique positioning in the industry to merge online and offline strategies.” Pedro Oliveira, Founding Partner of OutField Consulting.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, Smite®, and various other titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, and Smite® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About OutField Consulting

OutField is a consulting firm focused on the traditional sports, esports and entertainment industries, while working to build innovative strategies in the U.S. and in Latin America. Working with companies such as Unilever, Microsoft, Wix.com, StubHub and New Balance, and sports organizations such as Flamengo, Club America and Inter Milan, OutField aims to translate brands’ strategies and goals in the sports/esports industry, while also supporting sports organizations in their strategies, management, fundraising and revenue generation.

Contact:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

Roman Franklin

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586



