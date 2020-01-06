PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE ATLANTIC CITY BOAT SHOW TO HOST 6th ANNUAL CAPTAIN’S TABLE VIP RECEPTION

Cooper Levenson Announces Event to Benefit the Community Food Bank of NJ and Let Us Eat - Please, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Atlantic City, NJ, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Food Bank of New Jersey- Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat - Please, Inc., is again hosting an evening of delightful food, cocktails, desserts, and fun at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The event will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. More than 20 local outstanding chefs from across Southern New Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes.



Attendees will enjoy entertainment while sampling signature menu items from some of the area’s top restaurants, along with tastings from area distilleries, wineries, and breweries.



The VIP Reception tickets will also allow guests to see and shop 500 boats - for every budget and lifestyle - from center console sportfishers and motoryachts to tricked out wakesports boats and personal watercraft. The floor will feature eight-and-a-half football fields of this year’s newest boats, plus thousands of accessories and fun for the whole family.



All proceeds will be equally shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey- Southern Branch and Let Us Eat, Please - Inc., to support local hunger relief efforts. It’s a great way to indulge in a night of cruise-worthy celebration and give back to a wonderful cause.

The Captain’s Table will also offer guests a Wine Pull, with every participant guaranteed at least a good, and maybe a fabulous, bottle of wine.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch is the state’s largest provider of donated foods to over 300 partner charities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Let Us Eat - Please, Inc. is a summer feeding program created by Cooper Levenson founding partner James L. Cooper, designed to ensure that underprivileged children get enough to eat during the summer months, while out of school.

Both organizations heavily depend on the kindness and generosity of friends and supporters to help feed those who would otherwise go hungry. As the need for donations is always rising, these charities are seeking help from the community to continue their mission of making a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Tickets are $125 per person, which includes admission to the Progressive Insurance NY Boat Show on Thursday, February 27th. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information please contact Renate Taylor at Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, 609-383-8843 or http://www.cfbnj.org/ or Ken Calemmo, Cooper Levenson, kcalemmo@cooperlevenson.com or 609.572.7500.

Sponsors include The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, the Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric, and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show runs February 26-March 1 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. For more information visit acboatshow.com or @acboatshow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com



