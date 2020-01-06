Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Announces 2020 Fiscal Year Strategy and Corporate Updates

Company positioned for multiple product launches and M&A

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of Hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces its fiscal year 2020 strategy and corporate updates.



The second half of 2019 Green Cures embarked on additional ventures focused on Hemp and CBD-infused products within the alcoholic spirits segment. The company received official approval from the Alcohol Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (“TTB”) for Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka (“Hollywood Green”) and is currently solidifying distribution agreements and preparing for full-scale production.

Last month, the company announced it finalized development for CBD Cocktail Companions under the Hollywood Hemp brand. These customized variations of cocktails will be infused with full-spectrum CBD. Additionally, the company is working with its distilling partner on Hemp and CBD-infused cocktails which will be produced in cans and expected to be under development by mid-year.

Green Cures is currently narrowing down its list of distribution partners to facilitate national sales throughout the entire continental U.S. for Hollywood Green and Hollywood Hemp CBD Cocktail Companions. One such opportunity Green Cures is evaluating constitutes a national distributor covering over 35 states. Samples are currently being sent and evaluated with negotiations to follow. Green Cures plans to seek out a celebrity brand ambassador for Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka, as well as marketing efforts to garner national media attention.

Some of our marketing efforts including but not limited to social media influencers with over 100,000 followers, giving away samples in multiple smoke shops in the South Florida area, and PR marketing with the final goal of increasing sales, and word of mouth popularity. Green cures plans on developing CBD Infused compatible vaping pods as the vaping popularity continues to increase with an estimate of 55 million adults users by 2021, more updates to come by April 2020.

In other developments, Green Cures announces it is in the final stages of entering into an agreement to distribute CBD Pre-Rolled Smokes and Hemp Flower nationally. The current vaping crisis has opened up prime opportunity to replace decreasing sales of traditional CBD vape cartridges. Green Cures plans to finalize the distribution agreement by early January that will cover over 10,000 vape and smoke shops. These unique CBD Smokes pack 35mg and 75mgs of CBD per Smoke and contain no tobacco or nicotine. Green Cures is forming a new business unit and will be hiring a new VP of Business Development for this initiative. The company expects to generate significant revenue and profit opportunities as this particular segment is experiencing exponential growth.

With multiple organic growth plans underway Green Cures is in the final stages to solidify acquisition agreements via M&A to bring key intellectual property and personnel under the corporate umbrella. These key acquisition targets will bring instant revenue and expertise to facilitate growth across the company. One such acquisition the company plans to close in January will bring on a key alcohol beverage expert specializing in cannabis infused beverages, as well as a Hemp/CBD specialized branding company. This soon to be announced subsidiary of Green Cures owns premium cannabis domains and marketing property which will propel national sales and growth opportunities throughout Green Cures operations.

The company also reports it is in the final stages with OTC Markets to become pink current and expects the stop sign to be lifted in January.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

Source: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.



