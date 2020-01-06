MUSCLE MAKER, INC. OPENS NEW BRAND – HEALTHY JOE’S, IN TRIBECA

/EIN News/ -- Health-Focused Fast-Casual Brand Opens First Healthy Joe’s

Burleson, TX, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Inc., parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that it has opened its first Healthy Joe’s (HjO) restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Healthy Joe’s is a fast casual restaurant offering up delicious handcrafted dishes that are run through a 500 degree conveyor oven, toasting the meals to perfection. Menu categories include hot topped salads, toasted bowls, oven toasted subs and Joe’s Faves – a lineup of signature menu items that include: a grass fed sirloin steak and grilled halloumi cheese toast, the Impossibly Sloppy made with Impossible™ plant based protein and avocado toast made with Joe’s handcrafted Avocado Smash, queso fresco and pepitas. Guests can select their premium proteins for all salads and bowls. Proteins include all natural, antibiotic free chicken, grass fed steak sirloin, Norwegian wild caught salmon and Impossible™ plant based protein.

The new brand is sourcing its fresh baked French rolls and eight grain bread from Orwashers, a renowned bakery that has been serving fresh artisan breads to the New York City area since 1916. The breads are delivered fresh daily and guests have the option of white or multigrain whole wheat when ordering an oven toasted sub. Guests can also choose a healthier for you side or a clean label cookie or brownie from OvenArts, a Kosher certified bakery located in Hoboken, NJ. Healthy Joe’s beverage selection includes fresh brewed iced teas in a variety of flavors, hand squeezed lemonades made with natural sweeteners and a coffee selection including Nitro cold brew, all available at the HjO tea bar.

The décor inside of the Healthy Joe’s dining room is a unique display of murals painted by students of the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) located a few short blocks away from the restaurant. Pops of color throughout provide a bright and inviting space for guests to dine for lunch or dinner.

“Healthy Joe’s is a brand new concept for Muscle Maker, Inc. and we’re thrilled that the official opening is here!” said Kenn Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Muscle Maker. “We’ve worked tirelessly on developing the handcrafted, oven toasted menu and the restaurant space and think we’ve really nailed it. The students of BMCC did a great job of tying the brand into the neighborhood with their abstract murals and locally inspired artwork. We look forward to introducing HjO’s to the Tribeca community and beyond.”

Healthy Joe’s of Tribeca is located at 10 Murray St., open Monday – Saturday 10:00AM – 10:00PM and 11:00AM – 9:00PM on Sunday. Convenient dine in and take out available. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (212) 962-1813.

About Muscle Maker Grill Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

About Healthy Joe’s Founded in 2019, Healthy Joe’s features fresh, oven toasted menu items in a fast casual environment. The menu offers healthier for you hot topped salads, toasted bowls, oven toasted subs and Joe’s toasted faves, an array of signature menu items. Healthy Joe’s offers all natural, antibiotic free chicken, grass fed sirloin steak, Norwegian wild caught salmon and plant based proteins, and only uses locally sourced breads, desserts and beverages.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

