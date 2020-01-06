C-Bond’s India Distributor Launches Online Sales of C-Bond NanoShield in India with Orders Placed of Approximately $50,000

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that Quantron Business Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., the Company’s distributor in India, has launched online sales of C-Bond NanoShield there with initial orders placed of approximately $50,000.



C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed across the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond NanoShield and C-Bond NanoShield Plus are tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

“Our international presence is growing as we continue to work with distributors around the world who see the value proposition of C-Bond NanoShield,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “C-Bond NanoShield is a great complement to Quantron’s automotive product portfolio.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 23 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About Quantron

Quantron is a high value-added distribution company engaged in distribution of products in multiple verticals and is a pioneer in taking novel products to the Indian and South Asian market with custom supply-chain solutions, marketing and localized repackaging solutions. Quantron has presence in distribution of products in the Automotive industry, Printing & Plotting industry, Mobile and Telecom accessories, Architectural safety & Façade films and is diversifying into other verticals. A strong distribution network combined with immense experience in launching new products makes Quantron a natural ally of C-Bond Systems, LLC - which has a deep-rooted culture of Innovation & Research.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter or watch our corporate video at: https://youtu.be/Oq2kYHmWOtk .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.