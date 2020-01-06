Cboe Executive Vice President Bryan Harkins Named to Autism Science Foundation Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to catalyzing innovative autism research, today announced the appointment of Bryan Harkins, Executive Vice President and Head of Markets, Cboe Global Markets, to its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Gregg Ireland, Chairman of the ASF Board of Directors, and Alison Singer, President of the ASF.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Harkins will help set the direction for the Foundation’s fundraising and support efforts for an organization leading the charge on autism research. In addition, he will help guide ASF’s efforts to educate the general public and increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders.

Harkins is the co-founder of Wall Street Rides FAR, an annual series of charity bike rides benefiting the Autism Science Foundation. Launched in 2015 by Bryan and his wife Melissa, both Wall Street veterans, the event brings together professionals from across the financial services industry on a variety of routes through Westchester County, New York, and has set new fundraising records each year. To date, Wall Street Rides FAR has raised more than $1.25 million and enjoys broad industry participation, including all of the major exchange groups.

Harkins joined Cboe Global Markets as Executive Vice President, Head of Markets in 2017 as part of Cboe’s acquisition of BATS Global Markets. Based in New York, he runs the client service, product development, and competitive strategy for the company’s U.S. equities, futures, options, and global foreign exchange businesses, its suite of market data and access services products, as well as the firm’s growing listings business. He is a graduate of The University of Notre Dame and has an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Bryan is a leader on Wall Street and a leader in the autism advocacy community,” said Singer. “As co-founder and chair of our flagship Wall Street Rides FAR event, he has demonstrated one of the most important qualities for philanthropy to succeed: inspiring others to do as much as they can. Bryan’s vision and determination will be invaluable in driving our mission.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to join ASF’s Board of Directors,” said Harkins. “When Melissa and I created Wall Street Rides FAR, we knew we wanted to partner with an organization specifically committed to funding research and moving us closer to a cure. Working with ASF for more than five years, we’ve seen firsthand how they set the standard, and I’m excited to be able to do whatever I can for this great organization that’s helping improve the lives of so many.”

About the Autism Science Foundation:

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting cutting-edge autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

Sam Belden Forefront Communications for Autism Science Foundation 212-320-8986 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com



