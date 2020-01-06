ILA Enters into Market Making Services Agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) today announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has appointed Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) to provide market making services designed to promote market stability, natural liquidity, mitigate price volatility, and enhance the trading experience for investors pursuant to a services agreement to be effective January 6, 2020 (the "Agreement"). ILA will continue to engage market making services through Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.



The market-making services will be undertaken in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Integral $10,000 per month for a period of 3 months, subject to automatic monthly renewal. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or Integral. ILA and Integral act at arm's length, and Integral does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service will be provided by Integral. The fees payable by the Company to Integral are for services only.

About ILA

ILA is a transformational data analytics organization that provides transparency to the valuation of real estate assets. ILA is a real estate valuation platform with technologies that leverage the power of data designed to address today's dynamic real estate valuation market. Our proprietary innovative platform provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry, serving primarily the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States (“US”) and Canada. Accurate data and property valuations form the basis for our clients to value assets, fund loans, securitize portfolios and to analyze and update property tax assessments. As a fully integrated valuation technology company, we are setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability. ILA is a brand built on innovation, execution, accuracy, industry expertise and forward-looking products and services.

ILA’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol ILATF.

Contact: Gary Yeoman, CEO gary.yeoman@ilookabout.com 416-347-7707 www.ilookabout.com



