Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Sets Goal to Conserve An Additional 100,000 Mountain Olive Trees By 2025

SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced plans to save another 100,000 mountain olive trees by 2025. Oliveda’s current 30,000 wildly growing 100-year-old mountain olive trees have so far compensated for around 30 million kg of CO2. This corresponds to approximately 20,000 flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo. In addition, they produce around 8 million kilograms of oxygen every year, which corresponds to the oxygen requirements of around 220,000 people annually.

The company’s trees ensure biodiversity and prevent erosion of soils. Compared to monocultures, Oliveda’s mountain olive trees offer three times as many living things a home. Monocultures are also primarily responsible for eroded, and therefore less and less fertile, soils.

Moreover, the mountain olive trees provide the most important raw materials for Oliveda’s holistic preparations. They have been managed organically for decades, i.e. without any toxins and additional water, but as nature intended.

It is frightening how little appreciation many people have for the performance of such trees and how they are cut down, burned or simply no longer cultivated, since monocultures seem more economical in the short term. Oliveda’s mission is to produce ancient recipes from the Mediterranean that are based on earthly wisdom and the vitality that the olive trees carry within themselves and make it accessible to all people – to create a natural cycle that makes it possible to protect and preserve the millennia-old high culture of the wonderful olive trees. Our actions should contribute to a society that is increasingly developing into an Olive Tree Society – a society that, like the olive tree, is a symbol of life, peace and mutual respect.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

