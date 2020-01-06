Hatch Introduces Restore, Expanding Its Sleep Support Beyond Families for the First Time to Help Adults Sleep Soundly

Restore’s all-in-one features give adults a personalized, snooze-like-a-baby sleep routine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hatch , the Silicon Valley-based company with a family of products to help people sleep better, is introducing its first all-in-one sleep solution for adults called Restore. Designed by a team of sleep experts, Restore helps anyone seeking a natural, effective way to get the healthy sleep they need on a consistent basis. Hatch is debuting the product this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.



After conducting a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults about their nightly sleep habits, Hatch discovered that 72% of respondents said they needed more or better-quality sleep overall, with the average adult only enjoying 65 nights of full, uninterrupted rest annually, amounting to just 20% of nights per year. For the remainder of the year, adults spent an average of 90 minutes lying awake in the middle of the night, waking up twice per night on average and staying awake for at least 45 minutes each time.

Enter Restore, the first all-in-one sleep product from Hatch that makes a good night of sleep easier than ever — for everyone. After helping over half a million families get a better night’s sleep with the original Rest and next generation Rest+, Hatch developed a sleep solution that addresses the most common sleep issues for adults and is proven to help all users fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up more naturally. Restore combines soothing sleep sounds, a bedside reading light and a sunrise alarm in one sleek device — all personalized to ensure good sleep for every individual, no matter their preferred sleep environment and bedtime routine.

“After receiving such a positive response to our sleep products for children, we wanted to expand our reach to also help adults get the healthy sleep they used to enjoy — before screens, before stress and before kids,” said Ann Crady Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Hatch. “That’s why we designed Restore to take a personalized approach to better sleep, bringing together what’s proven to work and making it simple. Thanks to our team of experts, Restore is equipped with features shown to promote restorative sleep, and we’re thrilled to be helping people sleep soundly in 2020 and beyond.”

Restore can be controlled remotely through the companion app, or it can be used without a phone for a screen-free sleep environment. The all-in-one features that bring better sleep for everyone include:

Personalized sleep routine. From dusk to dawn, users can customize how they fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up.

From dusk to dawn, users can customize how they fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up. Sunrise alarm. Users can wake to their own gentle sunrise, with light that gradually brightens before their alarm sounds.

Users can wake to their own gentle sunrise, with light that gradually brightens before their alarm sounds. Sleep sounds. From white noise to water to wind, users can browse the sound library to discover what helps them sleep best.

From white noise to water to wind, users can browse the sound library to discover what helps them sleep best. Reading light. With reduced blue light to encourage relaxation, helping users wind down and cue their body for sleep.

Restore will be available for purchase on Hatch.co early 2020. Hatch will still offer the original Rest and Rest+, both of which continue to help thousands of children develop healthy sleep habits. The first-generation Rest has garnered over 1,800 4- and 5- star reviews on Amazon, earning it an “Amazon Choice” seal and “Best Seller” status on the site, and a feature in the Top 100 Baby Products on Amazon list.

About Hatch

Babies, kids, adults… everyone feels better after a good night of sleep. And at Hatch, we know sleep — we’ve helped over half a million families sleep better, and we’re just getting started. Originally inspired by new parents and their babies, Hatch has evolved our suite of smart sleep products to help humans of all ages and stages develop — and maintain — natural, healthy sleep habits. Designed by experts and loved by parents, our original Rest Family includes Rest and Rest+, all-in-one sleep products designed for babies and kids that can be controlled remotely. Joining this beloved product suite is Hatch Restore, a fully-customizable product geared toward helping adults sleep well. As an all-in-one sleep solution, Restore helps people personalize their perfect night of sleep. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank” in 2016, Hatch is headquartered in Menlo Park. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

