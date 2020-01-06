Vogtec Selects DSP Group’s SmartVoice SoC With HDClear™ For Cybic AI Bicycles With Built-In Voice User Interface

Advanced, far-field voice control and voice-call algorithms bring true handsfree interaction to the connected bike for seamless system interaction for navigation and cloud-based services

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless and voice processing solutions, announced that Vogtec has chosen its SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC) with HDClear™ voice processing algorithms for its Cybic artificial-intelligence (AI) enabled bicycle with a built-in voice user interface (VUI). The combination of high-performance low-power voice processing hardware and algorithms enabled far-field voice control and clear two-way voice calls despite high ambient noise environments and difficult conversation conditions.



Called the Cybic AI Bicycle, the SmartBike is the first pedal-assist electric bicycle to have built-in support for voice control and user interaction and offers hands-free interaction with the bicycle’s computer system. This system comprises a built-in LTE interface and Wi-Fi hotspot capability, GPS tracking, cycling sensors, connected head and tail lights and, and smart LED lane lighting.

“The addition of VUI capability to bicycles is another exciting and innovative application of our SmartVoice voice and audio processing capabilities that can completely change the cycling paradigm,” said Yosi Brosh, CVP Smart Voice at DSP Group. “We are delighted Vogtec chose our SmartVoice far-field voice SoC with HDClear to make cycling safer and more enjoyable for individuals, families, and groups.”

Cybic, a division of Vogtec that specializes in AI-enabled sports, offers the complete bicycle as well as a separate navigation unit with a built-in VUI. Using the VUI, cyclists can make handsfree calls, communicate with each other more clearly in groups, and verbally interact with their bike to plan routes, track progress and schedule breaks at known landmarks. More commercial cloud-based applications include tourist navigation features, restaurant delivery, and public bike rental.

“The Cybic AI Bicycle will change the cycling experience, using localized and cloud-based technology to ensure safety, track movement and physical fitness, and enable a host of new and as yet-to-be imagined commercial services,” said Lawrence Lau, CEO at Vogtec. “By working with DSP Group, we were able to quickly and effectively integrate power- and performance-optimized VUI capability to ensure the best possible user experience.”

The Cybic AI Bicycle will be exhibited during CES (Las Vegas, Jan 7 – 10) in DSP Group’s Private meeting room, along with a select array of the many products powered by DSP Group’s technologies. To secure a demo session contact info@dspg.com.

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers, TVs, set-top boxes, home gateways, and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5 processor and HDClear—its proprietary far-field three-microphone algorithm—SmartVoice delivers beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Vogtec

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Vogtec Technology Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It provides voice, data and control terminals in PSTN, GSM, SIP and IoT areas in the early stage, covering communications and intelligent terminals (SIP, PSTN, GSM/WCDMA/LTE, Arm, Wi-Fi, BT, DECT, 2.4 GHz, and NB-IoT devices). Now its business extends to cluster scheduling cloud platforms, industry communications, control platform, block chain and IoT applications. Products are sold to BT, Orange, Telefonica among other telecom carriers and customers in the industry. The company is trademarked as “Vogtec”, “Vogcare”, and “Cybic”. The name Vogtec is inspired by vogue and technology, and represents the company’s adherence to creating vogue life with technology. This is a concept that is instilled in the company’s products and operation processes. For more information, visit www.vogtec.com .

The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:

Tali Chen

Chief Marketing Officer

DSP Group, Inc.

Tel: (408) 240-6826

tali.chen@dspg.com

@ChenDsp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.