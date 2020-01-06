Women for a Better World Creates a Platform for Women to Help Other Women Who Are Less Fortunate

Denise Dales

Women for a Better World announced its official launch today with a goal of bridging the gap between women of financial means and women in developing countries.

Women for a Better World allows us to easily make a difference for others who are less fortunate.” — Denise Dales

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the New Year, when many of us strike to do better, Women for a Better World has announced its official launch today with a goal of bridging the gap between women of financial means and women in developing countries.WBW is a portal that acts as a conduit between the two, leveraging the fact that the unused cell phone minute has become a ubiquitous currency in places like Africa, South America and the Far East. Women in the United States and other areas of the Western World can offer a gift of minutes to women, who are struggling to make ends meet.The vehicle for this donation is the BitMinute, a type of electronic currency that can be used as pre-paid cellphone minutes or for value exchange.“Instead of forcing users in developing nations to lock-up their limited capital in the form of pre-paid minutes, BitMinutes has shared its technology with WBW, providing the ultimate option in liquidity,” said Denise Dales, Director and Co-founder of WBW. “When our supporters make donations through the site, they’re essentially buying BitMinutes. The BitMinutes are then distributed in the form of empowering gifts or microloans to those in need in our target communities, which initially, are in Nigeria and Kenya.”To see some of the women who are enjoying the benefits of this program, please visit Women for a Better World.To make a gift, visit here.“WBW allows us to easily make a difference for others who are less fortunate,” said Dales. “It’s also a great opportunity for women to embrace a new resolution in 2020 of helping other women create a better future for themselves and their families. We’re excited to be part of this transcendent movement.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.