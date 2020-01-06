Fluent.ai Unveils Partnership with Smart Home Solutions Leader COMMAX Inc. at CES 2020

The two companies will come together to continue pushing the boundaries of speech technology and smart home innovation

Fluent.ai, a speech technology company that offers a range of artificial intelligence voice interface software products, announces today its partnership with COMMAX, one of the leading global brands in smart home control and security devices. The companies have been working together over the past year to integrate Fluent.ai's world-leading voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology into COMMAX's advanced smart home control devices.



COMMAX’s Wallpad will feature offline voice control in both English and Korean powered by Fluent.ai's speech understanding solution. The voice enabled device will allow customers to securely control and monitor their smart home devices with ease. The Wallpad is a central device that can control a variety of home products, including lights, thermostats, home alarms, digital door locks, door cameras and more, making it simple to manage your home all in one place.

“We’re so excited to partner with COMMAX and showcase our cutting edge work together,” said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. “By offering offline solutions that are simultaneously noise robust and multilingual, we are helping pave the way for the future of smart home and speech technology.”

Fluent.ai’s proprietary technology addresses growing concerns of smart home tech “listening” to conversations when not being spoken to by offering an embedded solution that operates offline, so no data is ever stored. Beyond this, Fluent.ai’s embedded software solutions can be programmed to understand any existing language, accent, or combination of languages or accents. This enables any user to interact with their device in their native language and natural way of speaking. Fluent’s on-device voice commands can be extended through their Hybrid solution, which connects to a third-party voice assistant only when the user wants to ask a cloud-based query.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fluent.ai to bring our Wallpad to the next level for smart home technology,” said Paolo Byun, CEO of COMMAX. “Consumers want embedded voice solutions for their homes, and we are proud to offer this through innovative partnerships like ours with Fluent.ai.”

COMMAX specializes in smart home technology, while leading global markets with advanced technical power and differentiated products spanning from intercoms, smart home systems to security solutions. The companies will jointly showcase at CES 2020 in Las Vegas (Commax Booth #40721).

Additional information about Fluent.ai can be found at https://www.fluent.ai/ , and more on COMMAX at https://www.commax.com/eng/ .

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a privately held Canadian company that was founded in 2015. Its mission is to help everyone be understood by their technology. Through over seven years of research, the company developed a range of artificial intelligence (AI) voice interface software products to offer up to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers. The products deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to high adoption of voice user interface.

About COMMAX

COMMAX Co., Ltd. is a global brand and leader in smart home technology and security. The company offers everything from smart locks to home IoT networks that are on the forefront of the industry. COMMAX works to provide a more advanced value of life and safety with smart home solutions spanning from home security to healthcare systems to eco-friendly energy management systems.

