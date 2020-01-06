Mike Bracchi Officially Launches Campaign for Wilton Manors City Commissioner

Wilton Manors resident Michael “Mike” Bracchi announces his candidacy for Wilton Manors City Commissioner in the 2020 election. For more information, please visit https://www.ivotemike.com

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Wilton Manors resident Michael “Mike” Bracchi announces his candidacy for Wilton Manors City Commissioner in the 2020 election.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for commissioner and to assist in creating a more vibrant future for our great island city. It’s time. Time for change. Time for progress. Time for new leadership,” said Bracchi.

Bracchi laid out three points for his campaign:

1. Fiscal Responsibility

2. Sensible Economic Development

3. Increasing Quality of Life for Residents

“Moving the city beyond 2020 will require common-sense development to revitalize our commercial areas while preserving the charm and character of our single-family neighborhoods,” said Bracchi.

Bracchi is a licensed pharmacist, attorney, and hospital executive who now runs his own healthcare consulting company. “My work experience managing a budget of over $350M for a major company in the healthcare industry has provided an invaluable skillset for budgeting and operational excellence, which differentiates me from the other candidates for commissioner. I am the only candidate with any big business experience,” Bracchi said.

Bracchi believes his legal education and private sector experience will help bring a fresh business perspective to the commission. “My educational and professional qualifications are perfectly suited to execute the duties of this office,” Bracchi said.

Bracchi has been an active participant in the local community of Wilton Manors, as well as the greater Broward County area. Bracchi serves on the Board of Directors for the Dolphin Democrats, a group committed to encouraging political activism on the county level. He is also a member of the Wilton Manors Neighborhood Associations, Historical Society, and regularly attends City Commission and committee meetings. Previously, Bracchi served on the Board of Directors of Gilda’s Club, which provides cancer support groups to South Florida.

Bracchi also serves on the Wilton Manors Budget Review Advisory Committee. In this role he works with city employees to review current and proposed operating budgets, and to make recommendations on the proposed budget for the City of Wilton Manors, to be approved and implemented by the city commission. Bracchi has extensive knowledge regarding Wilton Manor’s budget and knows what steps are necessary to ensure our city has a strong and stable financial future. Making sure that every cent of your tax dollars is spent responsibly, for the benefit of all residents, and used to build our city into a better community is Bracchi’s top priority.



