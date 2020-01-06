BFA Media Signs Lease Management Agreement with KKDJ Radio

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) subsidiary BFA Media, Inc., announced the signing of a Lease Management Agreement with KKDJ Radio

Zach Martin, COO of BFA Media, stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the signing of the LMA with KKDJ Radio 102.3 FM. KKDJ Radio has a long history within the Fresno, California and Central Valley marketplace and as of January 1, 2020, we have begun operating and managing the KKDJ signal. KKDJ FM Fresno, KYAF FM Firebaugh, and K259CF FM South Fresno are all BFA Media leased and managed signals. In addition, BFA will soon be operating the state of the art High Definition signal at KKNH 102.3 FM HD2 in the same market.

“KKDJ is the first of many leases and acquisitions coming from BFA in 2020. BFA intends to lease and/or acquire multiple HD signals throughout the country and disrupt current business practices within the industry.”

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, visit: www.leoneasset.com.

About BFA Media

Headquartered in New York City, BFA Media plans to take advantage of emerging HD technology and establish new broadcast operations beginning in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Nashville. BFA Media, Inc. ("the Company" doing business as Big Fat American Media) intends to restructure the programming formats of the acquired HD radio stations/signals, to deliver a substantial amount of traditional content (music, news, sports and weather) coupled with insightful programming and commentary geared towards people with autism and other disabilities. Currently, BFA operates and manages KKNH Radio and KKDJ Radio.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact: Zach Martin Zach@BFA-Media.com Station Advertising: Will Hammen WH@BFA-Media.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.