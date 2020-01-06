Rose Higgins Named CEO of HealthMyne

Higgins brings an extensive background in executive management and leadership to the quickly expanding company

/EIN News/ -- Madison, WI, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMyne, a pioneering provider of quantitative imaging decision support software solutions, announced the appointment of Ms. Rose Higgins as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to joining HealthMyne, Higgins served as President for SCIO Health Analytics, an EXL Services company.

"I'm excited to join HealthMyne at this pivotal time in the company’s growth,” Higgins explained. “I look forward to building on the company’s excellent foundation of talented and committed employees, marquis customer relationships and transformative solutions."

Higgins replaces Arvind Subramanian, who retired after leading HealthMyne through the critical processes of developing HealthMyne’s core technology into a suite of clinical products.

The core of HealthMyne’s platform enables precise extraction of quantitative imaging data from medical imaging data which is used to improve and automate clinical workflows in cancer screening, multidisciplinary conferences, incidental findings management and therapy response assessments. This quantitative information includes both conventional measurements as well as novel radiomic data that is capable of powering predictive algorithms and precision medicine initiatives.

“Rose was selected to be CEO after an extensive search and we are excited to work with her on the opportunities ahead,” stated John Kuelper of Ascension Ventures, a HealthMyne board member who directed the search. “This is a critical time for HealthMyne as the company scales its customer base and extends its platform to new use cases and new stakeholders. Rose’s broad experience in healthcare technology will serve the company well in this time of rapid growth and development.”

HealthMyne, Inc. (HM; Madison, WI) delivers quantitative imaging decision support for oncology providers via an integrated software platform. HealthMyne automates the extraction of quantitative imaging metrics, greatly reducing inter- and intra-reader variability and providing evidence-based metrics to better individualize patient care. This quantitative data is combined with information from the EMR, PAC and other clinical systems to power clinical workflows including cancer screening, multidisciplinary conferences, therapy response and incidental findings. Additionally, the platform’s discoverable database supports data mining and AI-based application development for precision medicine initiatives. For more information, visit healthmyne.com.

