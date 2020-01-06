Making Everyday Objects Smart, Palo Alto Innovation Announces Sandman Clock 2 and Availability of Sandman Doppler in 2020

Furthering its leadership in the smart home space, the Sandman Clock 2 and Sandman Doppler will support the next decade of connected devices

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation (PAI), a company solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products, announces its newest product, Sandman Clock 2 – an evolved version of the original Sandman Clock – and that the Sandman Doppler – the smart bedside alarm clock integrated with Amazon Alexa – will begin shipping worldwide in Q1 2020. Both the Sandman Clock 2 and Sandman Doppler are reinventing a forgotten piece of tech, while supporting the next generation and decade of smart home devices.



The Sandman Clock 2 is improving upon the popular original Sandman Clock design to be an affordable bedside charging station. Featuring a new matte exterior finish, the Sandman Clock 2 will be available in a flat black and flat off-white, helping it to blend in with any home’s décor. To accommodate modern devices, the device comes equipped with two Type A and two Type C USB charging ports, allowing the Sandman Clock 2 to charge any smartphone, watch, wireless earbuds, and power bank on the market without worrying about multiple different cables. The same auto-dimming 1.8-inch-tall screen digits (that the original Sandman also sports) will be present on the Sandman Clock 2, preventing blue light from keeping users up at night. In addition, the Sandman Clock 2 will have BLE connectivity to communicate with smartphones and tablets. The free Sandman mobile app will be available on iOS and Android, allowing the clock to auto-set the time and add multiple reoccurring alarms for those who don’t like to sleep next to their phones or use them as an alarm clock.

“At Palo Alto Innovation, we’re focused on updating classic day-to-day products to make people’s lives easier,” said Alex Tramiel, co-founder and CEO of Palo Alto Innovation. “We’re in a time where technology is transforming almost every aspect of our lives, and sometimes, it can make things more complicated rather than helpful. With our new products, we’re looking forward to improving the everyday experience people have with their products and doing so in a way that provides the most valuable use of their time.”

Along with launching Sandman Clock 2, Palo Alto Innovation will begin shipping its most sought-after product, Sandman Doppler. The Sandman Doppler includes Wi-Fi capabilities, Bluetooth and Amazon Alexa to serve as a virtual assistant and respond to voice commands. In addition, the Doppler has two programmable buttons (which are integrated through the app that’s available for iPhone and Android devices) to support the smart home. These programmable buttons are able to manage house lights, play music, open and close garage doors and activate the home security system. The date, weather and temperature, stocks and traffic routes are also provided on the RGB LED clock face, along with the time, to give the user a good overview of their day from the moment they wake up.

Making its debut at CES 2019, the Node-ify Axon is the first universal sensor that allows users to measure, alert and control everyday objects – turning anything into a smart device. Axon uses LoRa to achieve over a mile of range, with very low power consumption, and a myriad of internal built-in sensors that can determine temperature, water, humidity, light, sound, touch and motion – along with infinitely expandable sensor add-ons. These add-ons allow Axon to be customizable and evolve with the sensor marketplace. The Axon has recently been updated to include USB-C and magnetic closures refining an already clean design.

To further its position as a leader in the smart home space, Palo Alto Innovation also announced a partnership with Copilot , an automated customer experience platform for consumer electronics, to offer manufacturers a complete solution for its connected smart home product development. Together, both are introducing a new hardware module that includes custom firmware, app SDK, cloud, data and engagement capabilities that will help brands develop more valuable relationships with customers beyond the point of sale. The module – a small circuit board based on the Cypress PSoC 6 – will integrate with any Internet of Things (IoT)-ready device to produce a fully connected product. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled module will allow a company to take an off-the-shelf IoT-ready device, seamlessly connect it to Copilot, and bring it to market faster than ever before.

The Sandman Clock 2 will be available for demonstrations along with the Sandman Doppler, the Original Sandman, Node-ify Axon and a prototype of the hardware module will be on display at Palo Alto Innovation’s booth 42731 and Pepcom.

For more information on Palo Alto Innovation, visit: https://www.paloaltoinnovation.com .

About Palo Alto Innovation

Founded in March 2015, Palo Alto Innovation focuses on making life easier, one gizmo at a time. The company solves everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products. Their most notable of products, the Sandman and Sandman Doppler, are smart clocks made for the twenty-first century. The contemporary, neutral design combines intuitive controls with the largest auto-adjustable display of its type, integrated cable management, and multiple USB ports to keep several consumer devices charged and ready to go.

