Life is Good President Lisa Tanzer to Deliver Keynote at Questex’s 2020 HOTEC Design

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Tanzer, President of Life is Good , will deliver an intimate keynote , “Life is Good, the power of optimism” during Questex ’s HOTEC Design 2020 on Monday, June 29 at 9:00am at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, Florida.



“We are in one of the fastest evolving industries in the world, and it is up to us to not only keep up but also set the trends,” said Mary Malloy, Event Director of HOTEC Design. “The keynote is going to offer both buyers and suppliers a new perspective on how to harness the power of relationship building to grow their own brands and businesses.”

Tanzer will discuss her journey, which led to her current role as President of Life is Good, a $100 million lifestyle brand. Part inspiration and part practical advice, she will shed light on how the power of relationships defined her success and demonstrate how attendees can unlock their true potential through their relationships. Tanzer will also share lessons on the power and profitability of Optimism and its role in building a meaningful brand while also doing good in the world.

“Throughout my career and most notably at Life is Good, I’ve seen how optimism can empower us to explore the world with open arms and an eye toward solutions, progress, and growth,” said Tanzer. “I’m so excited to share these lessons on optimism, many of which we learned from our customers, with the vibrant HOTEC community.”

Tanzer has dedicated her career to building brands and teams with compassion – from The Gillette Company, Hasbro, and Staples, to various start-ups in Children’s Entertainment. Today, as the President of Life is Good, Tanzer is responsible for growing the business while delivering the simple, yet powerful message of optimism.

HOTEC Design takes place June 28-30, 2020 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, ranked the number one resort in Florida by Condé Nast Traveler. The keynote is open to all buyers and suppliers. To learn more about becoming a supplier or hosted buyer at HOTEC Design, visit hotecdesign.com .

