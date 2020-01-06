Trex Teams With Danver to Offer Sizzling New Outdoor Kitchens Collection

The alliance will debut at the 2020 International Builders’ Show, unveiling the very best in stainless steel cabinetry solutions with unmatched style and durability

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company is cooking up something fresh and inspiring for the 2020 outdoor living season. The world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has teamed with the manufacturers of category pioneer and leader Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens to offer a new selection of luxurious cabinetry and components in its revamped Trex® Outdoor Kitchens™ collection, which will officially debut January 21 at the 2020 International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas in the Trex Booth (#N1113).



The new lineup offers industry-leading stainless steel cabinetry solutions for today’s outdoor kitchens with unparalleled style, durability and easy maintenance. It includes seven distinctive door styles comprised of Danver’s top-five sellers and two designs exclusive to Trex Outdoor Kitchens: The Newport, which features two stiles and rails with a center stile; and the Craftsman-inspired London, boasting two stiles and rails with cross mullions. These, paired with 14 ultra-durable powder-coated colors and wood grain-inspired finishes, along with dozens of cabinet styles in hundreds of sizes, inspire and empower builders, designers, architects and other trade professionals to create an outdoor oasis rooted in functionality and timeless design.

“Outdoor living is about more than just personal style and atmosphere; it’s also about function and longevity,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential Products. “Through our new partnership with the manufacturers of Danver, the Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection delivers on all fronts, allowing homeowners, architects and builders to elevate outdoor spaces with configurable cabinetry options designed and engineered specifically for the outdoors where durability is paramount.”

Mitch Slater, Danver founder and owner, agrees: “As outdoor cooking areas have evolved from stand-alone grills to fully appointed kitchens and living spaces, the demand for more color and style options has grown considerably. With the Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection, designers and homeowners can create functional spaces that rival the indoor kitchen -- all crafted to beautifully withstand and endure exposure to the elements. Whether the color palette complements the surrounding landscape or stands out with a dramatic statement color, outdoor living spaces can be created to meet any design and performance need.”

Modular Solutions for Personalized Style

The Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection features modular cabinets designed to accommodate even the most creative kitchen layout. Its semi-custom components increase in three-inch increments – from 9” to 48” – to fit most outdoor appliances from grills and smokers to side burners, sinks and bartending units. Standard cabinets measure 30” tall and 27” deep with 4-inch leveling legs. Cabinets with 24” depth are also available.

Best-In-Class Materials for Function and Longevity

In keeping with the rest of the high-performance Trex product portfolio, Trex Outdoor Kitchens components bring unrivaled durability, functionality and long-lasting good looks to the outdoors for optimal use of space and ease of care. All doors, drawers and cabinet boxes are made from 100% 304- or 316-grade stainless steel and come with a lifetime warranty. Drawers feature double-wall construction and full extension under-mount glides with self-close/soft-close technology, and doors come standard with soft-close stainless steel hinges and magnetic closure and rain gaskets. What’s more, all components are delivered fully assembled for quick and easy installation.

“Trex and Danver represent an ideal marriage of innovation and integrity,” noted Zambanini. “Like Trex, the Danver brand is synonymous with premium quality, high-end design and ultra-low maintenance, which has made the integration of the new outdoor kitchens components into the Trex portfolio seamless. We are pleased to bring the Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection to market and anticipate a tremendous response from our trade partners and consumers.”

“We are proud to expand our industry-leading quality and American-made craftsmanship that Danver is known for through our new Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection,” added Slater. “Like Danver, the detail that will go into each Trex stainless steel cabinet illustrates our shared commitment to manufacturing the very best that is made to last. We are looking forward to a terrific relationship.”

Online Design Tools

Sold to the trade only, Trex Outdoor Kitchens includes a number of useful online tools to guide professionals through the design process:

For the novice, a Microsoft Word ® -based layout program can be used to quickly create a kitchen elevation drawing.

-based layout program can be used to quickly create a kitchen elevation drawing. For more detailed specifying, collection components are also available in a variety of file formats, including REVIT, CAD, Sketch-Up, 2020 and a limited library in Chief Architect. These tools and the complete Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection can be found online at trex-outdoorkitchens.com .

The new collection – along with the full selection of Trex outdoor living products – will be on display Jan. 21-23 at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas (Booth #N1113). For more information, visit www.trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex Outdoor Kitchens

Trex Outdoor Kitchens products are designed and produced by the manufacturers of Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, under a trademark license agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens (Danver) is a leading stainless steel cabinet manufacturer. As one of the first brands dedicated to outdoor kitchens, Danver opened the door to options beyond traditional stone, stucco and composite islands and introduced powder coat finishes to the industry - creating a paradigm shift in outdoor design. Today, Danver remains an industry leader and has perfected its approach of bringing style, design and durability to the outdoors through made-to-order cabinetry. With more than 20 years of expertise, Danver’s expansive door styles, appliance versatility and range of powder coated finishes offer solutions for homeowners and designers in any market. For more information, visit Trex-OutdoorKitchens.com or danver.com .

