Is Liposuction an Answer to all those Body Slimming Prayers? - New article by Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen

Liposuction has garnered attention especially because of celebrities who have undergone such cosmetic surgery. However, surgery should be considered carefully.

However, the procedure is significantly safer using our technique of local anesthesia where the patient is awake but very comfortable during the procedure.” — Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen, cosmetic surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have been trying to shed that stubborn, bulky fat off your body and it just will not go away, we might have something that can help you achieve the body of your dreams. For a perfectly toned and sculpted body, many people are flocking to cosmetic clinics to get their excess body fat “lipo-suctioned.” This new revolutionizing cosmetic procedure has garnered the attention and praises of both celebrities and the public alike. However, one should consider such surgery carefully.To explain, medical doctor and cosmetic surgeon Mitchell G. Cohen , MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Cohen at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ For those unaware of this procedure, liposuction, more commonly referred to as lipo, is essentially a process that involves fat removal via surgery. However, it must be noted that if you are looking to lose excess weight to address obesity-related medical conditions, liposuction will not be able to help you, as it only removes the excess body fat but does not in any way reduce cholesterol or other body fats in the bloodstream. This is a body sculpting procedure that may motivate patients to implement a healthier lifestyle.The liposuction procedure is either performed under general, regional, or local anesthesia. It involves the use of small cannulas which are passed through the fat layers and removed by negative pressure suction, which allows the excess fat to be sucked out of the body. It is performed using one of the three basic techniques which are Manual, power-assisted liposuction, ultrasound–assisted lipo,However, before the fat can even be sucked out, it needs to be prepared, with Tumescence (which means to swell). A solution is injected into the fat being removed that consists of saline mixed with lidocaine to numb the fat, and epinephrine to constrict the vessels and stop any bleeding. In our patients, where we do liposuction under local anesthesia only which means the patients are awake, we add sodium bicarb to the solution to decrease any pain while its injected as well as dexamethasone, a steroid to help decrease swelling and inflammation after the procedure.Manual liposuction is just what it says. It’s done by hand, using cannulas attached to suction that removes the fat as the cannula is passed through it. This was the first method described and used for liposuction before more modern techniques were invented. Some physicians still prefer the manual method over the power techniques.Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) uses a vertical, vibration like motion of the cannula in order to suck in more fat and remove it. In comparison to simple manual suction-assisted lipo as described above. PAL requires a reduced amount of energy for the procedure to be performed while removing more fat from the body. Pal is also performed in difficult cases such as in cases with areas that have secondary scarring or when harvesting great volumes of fat are required to be transferred to other areas of the body. This is the technique we use in our office which we feel gives our patients the best results.Ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) method was mostly performed from the early 1980s to late 1990s. Mostly, the cases where UAL was applied developed serious tissue damage, usually caused by extreme exposure to ultrasound radiations. However, the latest UAL devices have countered this issue by using pulse energy delivery with a specialized probe, which enables surgeons and medical practitioners to carry out safe fat removal.Liposuction may sound like a dream come true and an easy way out, but it does have certain complications, too. As with most surgical procedures, complications can occur after a liposuction procedure, such as deep vein thrombosis, organ perforation, bleeding, inflammation, and infection. These complications are primarily seen in liposuction patients who are put to sleep with general anesthesia.However, the procedure is significantly safer, without the above complications, using our technique of local anesthesia where the patient is awake but very comfortable during the procedure.Liposuction, under local anesthesia, is a very safe way to get motivated and helps patients get back into a healthy lifestyle with eating better and exercising after they see their new sculpted body.Now that you have insight on liposuction, please decide carefully before opting for such a procedure, advises Dr. Cohen.About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo. He has over 23 years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md-6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-page News: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

A vibrating suction cannula, or flexible tube, is used in a liposuction procedure. The cannula is inserted through a small hole into the abdominal fat tissue.



