The Political Animal Podcast: Episode 4: Big Cats Endangered in the Wild and In Danger as Captives in the United States

Carole Baskin with Big Cat Rescue

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lions in Africa and tigers in Asia are in peril in their native habitats -- the victims of retribution killing, the trade in their parts (tiger penises and lion bones), human encroachment and habitat fragmentation, and, in the case of the lions, trophy hunting. But in the United States, they are strangely abundant not only at accredited zoos, but also roadside attractions and in private homes as pets.

In the latest episode of The Political Animal, host Joseph Grove talks with Animal Wellness executives Wayne Pacelle and Marty Irby about the phenomenon, and brings Carole Baskin, president of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, into the conversation. Carole and her team at Big Cat Rescue have dozens of cats discarded by people in the exotic animal trade at their Tampa-based sanctuary. These animals are ambassadors for the larger set of big cat victims, underscoring that the United States should have stronger policies to forbid private ownership and to stop roadside attractions from exploiting these creatures, including cub-petting displays.

When shady zoos use them as bait for commerce or private citizens treat them as novelties to be kept as pets, it almost never ends well for these creatures. They are not suited for life with inexperienced and under-resourced operators. Too often, they are off-loaded, and animal welfare groups are forced to step up and provide a safety net for their remaining years. When you add up the costs of this transfer of big cats from private citizens to animal welfare groups, it collectively represents a massive unfunded liability for animal welfare groups, which spend millions each year to manage animals who never should have been put at risk by unscrupulous or unthinking people in the first place.

The discussion moves toward the importance of passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which seeks to shut the door on the trade in these animals as pets and to stop the use of cubs or kittens in commercial petting displays. At five or six months of age, the animals are too big and dangerous to be handled, and they are cast aside or warehoused in unsuitable conditions. To its great credit, Big Cat Rescue has been leading the fight for this legislation, and in this episode, we take a close look at the debate in Congress.

The Political Animal podcast is a weekly 30-minute segment that not only delivers timely information but offers insights and analysis you won’t hear anywhere else. We’ll offer in-depth discussions of local, state, or federal policy and elections, and the effects of laws and regulations on corporations. We hope you’ll listen to Episode 3: Michael Vick and the Continuing Battle Over Animal Fighting, about the renewed attention on convicted dog-figther and NFL player Michael Vick as well as the December 20, 2019 deadlines for U.S. territories to be in compliance with federal anti-cock-fighting laws. Episode 2: 2019 Shark finning, horseracing, and the PACT Act, includes a layered discussion of how the committee process works and why it's so difficult to even get a common sense measures into law. If you missed our first episode, you can listen to Episode 1: 2019 Victories for Animals, by clicking here.



