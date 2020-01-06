Home, Life & Style Moves to WCVB TV Channel 5

HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Cap Allen BlueView Productions , LLC Phone: 617.599.7740 Email: CapAllen@BlueviewProductions.com Home, Life & Style TV Show moves to WCVB-TV Channel 5BlueView Productions announces that its TV series Home, Life & Style has been syndicated by ABC affiliates including Boston’s number 1 network WCVB-TV. The half-hour program will air every Sunday for 52 weeks at 1:30pm starting January 2020.In each episode, award-winning producer/host Parker Kelley travels to a new destination to showcase a beautiful home, meet the homeowners and share their lifestyle. Accomplished architects, interiors designers, artists and chefs are also featured in the show, which culminates with a cooking and dining celebration.“Design, food and travel - it’s a winning recipe that comes naturally to our host,” said veteran film director and co-producer Cap Allen. “Parker’s passion for life is palpable and she connects with everyone she meets,” he continued. “When you watch the show, you truly get a sense of who these homeowners are, how they live and what they love. It’s entertaining and it’s genuine. And that’s because of Parker,” he added.“I was born in Boston and raised on Cape Cod so WCVB has always been a big part of my life. It’s a great network with a lot of history and loyalty,” said Parker. “I couldn’t be more pleased,” she added.Home, Life & Style is sponsored by Longfellow Design Build, The Pinehills, Ethan Allen, Snow & Jones, and Classic Tile and Stone. Other partners include AZ Studio, The Urban Grape, EA Davis and Company, JMcLaughlin and Talbots.“Ethan Allen was proud to be a sponsor of Home, Life & Style. The experience turned into a wonderful partnership we will value for years to come,” said Ethan Allen’s Northeast Region Managing Director Meghan Roberts.“Home, Life & Style has been a positive marketing addition to our integrated marketing strategy,” said Donna Tefft, Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing at The Pinehills.“Host Parker Kelley delivers Home, Life & Style with an abundance of heart and integrity. We’re thrilled to be a part of such a high quality show as our partnership continues into 2020,” emphasized Longfellow Design Build’s Owner Mark Bogosian.BlueView Productions, LLC is a dynamic, full-service video and television production company in Greater Boston.###



