2019-2023 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Airbus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Safran, and Leonardo - Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies

The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies.

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading European Industry OEMs for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.



Report Excerpts

Defense Spending on the Upswing across most parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world

European Aerospace & Defense has witnessed the trend towards pursuit of joint defense equipment development programs worth multi-billion dollars led by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at affordable costs

The modernization & upgrade of existing defense equipment and their replacement with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across Europe & most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European industry OEMs that traditionally rely significantly on international exports

The European defense industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action

Investing rapidly towards development of next generation technologies & systems will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 European Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry Player

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 5 Key Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses



Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European A&D Players



Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans

Analysis Coverage: Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans R&D Strategies & Plans Growth Strategies & Plans Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans Financial Strategies & Plans Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives



Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i249ou

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

