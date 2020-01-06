IFROGZ Announces AIRTIME VIBE and AIRTIME SPORT Bluetooth Audio Solutions at CES 2020

Company Debuts First Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with All-Day Battery Life

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFROGZ® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and a leading provider in audio, today announced the AIRTIME™ VIBE active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones and AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds at CES 2020. Both Bluetooth® audio solutions deliver quality sound, all-day battery life, and convenient travel features for listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and phone calls free from wires.

“Whether on the subway trying to take a work call or getting in an early-morning jog to start your day, our newest AIRTIME headphones and earbuds provide you with an affordable audio solution for any situation,” said Marika Patto, vice president, product, productivity & audio group at ZAGG Brands. “We are excited to offer consumers our first active noise cancellation headphone with a competitive feature set at a price many can afford.”

The IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE ANC headphones reduce ambient noise by approximately 20dB at the push of a button, enhancing the listening experience in louder environments1. Additional features include:

All-Day Battery Life – Get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted sound for all-day listening (up to 25 hours in ANC mode) 2

Over-Ear Comfort – Comfortable, over-the-ear design prevents ear fatigue

Clear Calls – Enjoy clear, hands-free phone calls through an integrated microphone

Easy Access Controls – Equipped with full track and volume controls so you don't have to use your device

Foldable Design & Included Carrying Case – Allows for compact storage in a travel-friendly size

Water Resistance – IPX2 rated to withstand light rain or sweat 3

AUX Cable – Plug into your device with the included aux cable and save battery life

The IFROGZ AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds are built for an active lifestyle, featuring around-the-ear sport wings and an IPX5 water resistance rating to withstand sweat or light rain4. Additional features include:

All-Day Battery Life – Keep the music going for up to 25 hours 5

Wireless Charging Case – Protect your earbuds while providing four additional full charges. Recharge the case wirelessly or with the included USB-C ® cable

cable Integrated Microphones – Make hands-free phone calls with integrated mics on each earbud

Bluetooth 5.0 – Stronger connection to your device and easy access to voice assistant such as Apple Siri ® or Google Assistant

or Google Assistant 6mm Drivers – Powerful neodymium drivers in each earbud provide crisp, clear sound

Full Tap Controls – Navigate your playlist, control the volume, and take calls using a series of taps on the earbuds

Earbud Tips for Life™ Warranty6 – If any of the three sizes of silicone ear tips or one size memory foam ear tips get worn out, lost, or damaged, IFROGZ will replace them no questions asked

Pricing & Availability

The IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE headphones will be available in Q1 for an MSRP of $99.99 in black, white, and blue. The AIRTIME SPORT earbuds will be available in late Q1 for an MSRP of $79.99 in black, white, blue, and mint.

1Based on component specification

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal calculations

3IPX2 sweat resistant to withstand light rain or sweat

4IPX5 water standard protects from splashing water when device is rotated 15 degrees in any direction from vertical for at least 10 minutes

5Based on ZAGG Brands internal regression testing

6Shipping and handling fees apply. See www.Zagg.com for details

The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks is under license. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple and Siri are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other marks and logos are owned by ZAGG Inc.

About IFROGZ

IFROGZ is a top brand in stereo headphones with more than 45 million units sold worldwide. IFROGZ redefines the hottest technologies to deliver the features consumers want most, while eliminating unnecessary add-ons that needlessly inflate costs. The world is becoming increasingly mobile and IFROGZ believes in making technology accessible for all. IFROGZ is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. IFROGZ products are available at leading retailers worldwide. Visit IFROGZ.com to learn more.

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c64cde0-7726-4551-b266-363c2e30a70b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dcb05cc-ae6f-49ab-ac82-6d9e2aec5cd6

IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE ANC Headphones The IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE active noise cancelling headphones reduce ambient noise by approximately 20dB at the push of a button. IFROGZ AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds The IFROGZ AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds are built for an active lifestyle, featuring around-the-ear sport wings and an IPX5 water resistance rating to withstand sweat or light rain.



